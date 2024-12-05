Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers Thursday Night Football preview





In this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Lions' second game with the Green Bay Packers when they make the trip to Detroit on Thursday Night Football. First, Tim welcomes Brad Galli, sports director at WXYZ Detroit Channel 7, to review the three keys to the game. Brad and Tim discuss how Detroit's run game, dealing with defensive injuries and the red zone will be important factors in Thursday's game. Next, Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper at the show. Dan talks about the impact of players on both sides of the ball battling recent injuries, including himself playing the swing tackle position. He also discusses why the offense must capitalize on every scoring opportunity to reduce the burden on the Lions defense. Dan also shares why he loves the Detroit fan base and his initial thoughts on Green Bay's defense. Next up on the show is Detroit Lions defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad. Al-Quadin talks about that next-man-up mentality and his role within the defense after a strong performance against Chicago. He also talks about what it's like playing for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive line coach Terrell Williams' impact on the unit. Moreover, Al-Quadin talks about how his 12-year-old son is his personal hype man. Finally, Packers.com editor Mike Spofford stops by the show to discuss all the latest news from Green Bay. Mike talks about where the Packers stand with injuries, including the possibility of cornerback Jaire Alexander joining, who missed the team's first game. Mike also discusses the improvements in Green Bay's rushing defense, Jordan Love's health and the importance of Josh Jacobs in the backfield. Mike also answers whether this is a must-win game for Green Bay and what the key factor is for a Packers victory on the road. Stay tuned for more Lions-Packers coverage after Thursday night's game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan!

