Cricket Australia defends boycott of Afghanistan after accusations of hypocrisy | Cricket news

Australia's cricket chief says he is proud of the decision to cancel bilateral series against Afghanistan after the outgoing ICC chairman questions Australia's principles.

Australia's top cricket official has defended his country's decision to play Afghanistan in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cups, while canceling all bilateral series against the South Asian side due to the Taliban's crackdown on the women's sports.

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Mike Baird on Thursday said he was very proud of the stand we have taken after the outgoing ICC boss accused them of hypocrisy.

We have taken a stand and proudly stand where we think we should, Baird said.

There are all kinds of lines you can draw. We have drawn a line.

Former ICC chairman Greg Barclay said Australia should have walked out of World Cup matches against Afghanistan if it wanted to take a stand against the Taliban's suppression of women's rights.

If you want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup, Barclay told the British newspaper Daily Telegraph.

Sure, it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle, he added.

Australia has refused to play bilateral matches against Afghanistan in recent years, feeling uneasy about the Taliban's continued policy on women's participation in the sport.

But they continue to face Afghanistan in major tournaments and have played at both the ICC One-Day International World Cup in November 2023 in India and the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean in June.

CA indefinitely postponed a bilateral men's T20 series against Afghanistan in March, citing worsening human rights for women and girls in the country under Taliban rule.

In response, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has urged CA to respect and understand its position and seek alternative solutions rather than succumbing to external pressure and/or political influences.

It was the third time since 2021 that Australia has refused to play Afghanistan outside international tournaments.

Australia had earlier canceled a one-off Test match and an ODI series for the same reason, but then said it was keeping the door ajar for future bilateral series on the condition of better conditions for women and girls in the country.

Before the return of the Taliban, Afghanistan's cricket governing body was making slow progress in expanding the game among women, signing a small number of semi-professional players in 2020.

Many of those players eventually fled to Australia when the Taliban took power in 2021.

The team's last meeting took place during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 22 and ended in a historic win for Afghanistan as they defeated the then defending champions by 21 runs in the Super Eight match.

The result led to wild celebrations, both in the camp in Afghanistan on the field and among the fans at home.

We have finally been waiting for this moment for a long time, we defeated Australia, Gulbadin Naib, the hero of Afghanistan with the ball in the match, he exclaimed after the victory.

Afghanistan had come close to beating Australia in the 50-over World Cup in India on November 7, but Glenn Maxwell pulled off a stunning double century to deny the men in blue.

Australia went on to win the World Cup by beating India in the final on November 19.

The teams could come face to face in two months' time at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which will take place in Pakistan in February and March.