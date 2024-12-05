Boland recalled when Cummins named XI for the second Test

Thousands of fans are flocking to India to train as the pink ball returns

Scott Boland's first game for Australia in almost 18 months has been confirmed as Pat Cummins said Mitch Marsh would be fit to bowl in the Adelaide day-night Test.

Boland, whose most recent Test appearance came during last year's Ashes, will replace Josh Hazlewood after the latter injured his side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth.

Australia XI for second Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Marsh, meanwhile, will remain sidelined despite the all-rounder battling stiffness that prevented him from bowling at full strength during India's second innings in the first Test.

Boland averages more than 20 with the ball in Tests, but the resilience of the Cummins-Hazlewood-Mitchell Starc pace trio left him on the outside. He impressed during a wicketless spell against India in the Prime Minister's XI tour match at Manuka Oval last weekend.

“Traditionally, there's normally a bit of grit here, which obviously suits Scotty well,” Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

Patrick Cummins talks to the media at Adelaide Oval ahead of the second test // Getty

“All last summer he was ready to go and no one fell over. It's been a long time. He had a good hit in Canberra a few days ago so his preparation has been very good, he's happy with how it's coming out to see.” and its rhythm.

“As a captain, it's quite great to have someone like Scotty coming in. You know he can bowl a huge number of overs when he needs to. He's super consistent, he's performing at this level, so he's ready to go.”

Marsh has not bowled in training in recent days since the side reconvened in Adelaide following their 295-run defeat in Perth.

The 32-year-old is battling a back problem which he suffered during the limited-overs tour of the UK in September. Marsh comes into this Test series having bowled just four match overs since April.

But Cummins was confident the right-armer could come in with overs in Adelaide. Marsh looked lively with two wickets in the first innings in Perth, but the Aussies admitted he had been under-par after a less effective stint in the second innings.

“I called the medical team in the last few days to give him a few more days off from bowling,” Cummins said.

“But expect him to warm up and bowl when he needs to, but expect him to be needed as well.

Starc's honest feedback on Labuschagne's 135 km/h bouncer

“It's not a big problem. You should probably talk to the physio, but it's back stiffness. It's been since the ODIs in England.

“He hasn't bowled there for a few games and he's been desperately trying to work on that over the last few months.

“He will warm up tomorrow and is confident he is prioritizing his overs for the matches rather than using a few in training.”

Hazlewood, meanwhile, has been tipped to be fit to return for the third Test at the Gabba.

'Just keep taking it': Hazlewood revisits 5-8 in Adelaide 2020

The paceman bowled to center wicket at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Cummins suggested that their decision not to overbow him once the injury became apparent during India's second innings in Perth has accelerated his recovery.

Hazlewood has suffered from several side strains in recent years.

“Pretty confident for Brisbane,” Cummins said of Hazlewood's chances of playing in Brisbane.

“He had a pretty good bowl yesterday at three-quarter (pace), maybe a little bit more than that, but it went beautifully.

“I probably got wind of it on day three (of the first Test). He bowled it one or two more times but we thought that was probably enough. In retrospect it was probably the right decision. In previous years a one-week injury has turned into a three, four or five week injury.

“This year feels a little different and he is very confident at the Gabba.”

Travis Head and Nathan McSweeney were the only sitting members of the Australian squad training on a sweltering day in Adelaide on match night, with temperatures reaching 38 degrees. Friday will cool to 32 degrees, with thunderstorms forecast for day one.

India are yet to name their side for the second Test starting on Friday but are expected to welcome captain Rohit Sharma after the birth of his second child and fellow ace Shubman Gill due to injury.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India

First test: India won by 295 runs

Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT

Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australian team (for second test): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney , Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep , Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal