Lions vs. Packers odds, prediction, time, line: 2024 Thursday Night Football picks by NFL model in 10/24 run

Two of the best teams in the NFC meet in Week 14 when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions in a key NFC North division game on Thursday Night Football. Both teams posted wins on Thanksgiving Day, with Detroit beating Chicago 23-20, and Green Bay beating Miami 30-17. The Packers (9-3), who are third in the division, are on a three-game winning streak and are 4-1 on the road this season. The Lions (11-1), first in the NFC North and the top seed in the conference, have won 10 straight and are 5-1 on their home court in 2024. Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is out with a concussion.
Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is at 8:15 PM ET. The Lions are favorites by 3.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Lions, up one from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. The Lions are -180 moneyline favorites (risk $180 to win $100), while the Packers are +150 underdogs (risk $100 to win $150). Make sure you do this before watching a Packers vs. Lions choice check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model, as well as everything else SportsLine has to offer to help you crush your Thursday Night Football picks.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 since inception for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season with an incredible 24-10 bet on the top-ratedNFL picksthis year. Longer term, it's on a roll of 204-138 on top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season, and 58-31 on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch based on direct NFL picks four of the last six years, beating over 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who follows sports books and apps has seen strong returns.
In addition to the model choices for this game, you can do that too AI props, Picks from Vegas Experts, Access to DFS Optimizerand everything else you need to crush your Thursday night football bets. Head over to SportsLine now to see it all.
Now the model has set his sights on Packers vs. Lionsand just laid out his NFL picks and NFL predictions. You can head over to SportsLine now to check out the model picks. Here are severalNFL OddsandNFL betting odds for Lions vs. Packers:
- Distribution of lions versus packers: lions -3.5
- Lions vs. Packers over/under: 51.5 points
- Lions vs. Packers moneyline: Lions -180, Packers +150
- GB: Packers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games
- DET: Lions are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- Lions vs. Packers picks:Check out the picks at SportsLine
Top Lions vs. Packers predictions
For Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football goes under the SportsLine model (51.5) on the total, with a total of 50 points. The Packers and Lions come into the game with two of the best defenses in the NFL. Detroit is allowing just 16.9 points per game and 320.3 yards per game, while Green Bay is allowing 20 points and 325.5 yards.
Despite having top-three offenses, the teams scored just 38 points in their last meeting at Lambeau Field on Nov. 3. The teams have combined to score fewer than 51 points in four of the past five meetings, including in each of the last two. games at Ford Field.
During that Nov. 3 meeting, Detroit was held to just 261 yards, including 137 yards passing. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of 22 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. Green Bay, meanwhile, moved the ball, but quarterback Jordan Love was just 23 of 39 passing for 273 yards and one pick six just before halftime, turning the momentum squarely in Detroit's favor. Running back Josh Jacobs had just 13 carries for 95 yards.See here which side you should choose.
How to watch Packers vs. makes Lions choices
In addition to going Under, it also says that one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the NFL model picks at SportsLine.
So who wins Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread wins more than 50% of simulations?Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Lions spreads to pounce, all from the advanced model that's up over $7,000 on its NFL picksand discover it, and do not forget to seeAI props,Picks from Vegas Experts,DFS Optimizer setupsand all the other tools to crush your TNF picks at SportsLine.
