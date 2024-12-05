Sports
4-nation face-off rosters: hockey teams from USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland for 2025 event
The 4 Nations Face-Off in February will be the first best-on-best men's hockey tournament in eight years and the first ever to be held a year before the Olympics.
With NHL players expected to return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, the 4 Nations Face-Off should provide a first look at the medal favorites for the Milan Cortina Games.
The 4 Nations Face-Off consists of the US, Canada, Sweden and Finland, the countries that have won the last six medals at the Olympic Games while participating in the NHL.
The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters of 23 NHL players announced each Wednesday are chosen by the same national federations that will determine the 2026 Olympic rosters of 25 players.
So 4 Nations Face-Off teams are essentially early blueprints for Olympic teams, although Sweden and Finland have regularly included players from European competitions on their Olympic rosters.
USA 4 Nations face-off roster
Goalkeepers
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
Defenders
Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (2022 Olympian)
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
Jacob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward
Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL's top goaltender. … Faber, the youngest player on this roster, led all skaters on the 2022 Olympic team in ice time. … Two of the three Hughes brothers were on the team, with the youngest, Luke, omitted after missing the first nine games of the season due to a shoulder injury. The last two brothers to make the same U.S. Olympic team were Derian and Kevin Hatcher in 1998. If all three Hughes make the Olympic team, they will be the second set of three brothers to play for one Olympic hockey team, following Anton, Marian. and Peter Stastny for Czechoslovakia in 1980. At one time in history, three siblings have competed on the same U.S. Winter Olympic team in any sport: bobsledders Curtis, Hubert and Paul Stevens in 1932, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon. … Larkin is tied for the most World Cup games played of any American who has not yet played in the Olympics (45, Aaron Broten). … Matthews scored 69 goals last season, the most of any player since Mario Lemieux scored 69 goals in 1995-96. …Nelson is from Warroad, Minnesota Hockeytown, USA with a population of approximately 2,000 residents that has already produced at least seven Olympic hockey players (Bill, Dave, Gordon and Roger Christian; Henry Boucha; Gigi Marvin and TJ Oshie). Dave Christian, a member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team, is Nelson's uncle. Bill Christian, a member of the 1960 Olympic champion team, is Nelson's grandfather. … The Tkachuk family could be the first to have a father and son on U.S. Olympic hockey teams in the NHL participation era. Keith Tkachuk played in the first three Olympic Games with NHL players in 1998, 2002 and 2006.
Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Selection
Goalkeepers
Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
Defenders
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (2014 Olympian)
Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
Forward
Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (2010 Olympian, 2014)
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Crosby, who turns 38 next August, would be the third-oldest Canadian man to play Olympic hockey in the NHL participation era, behind Martin St. Louis (2014) and Al MacInnis (2002). According to the OlyMADMen, he could become the second Canadian man to have an Olympic career sixteen years after Terry OMalley (1964-80). In 2006, the last time Italy hosted the Winter Olympics, an 18-year-old Crosby was notably left out of the Canadian roster. When the Canadian team was named in December 2005, Crosby ranked 14th in the NHL in points among Canadian skaters.
Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off Selection
Goalkeepers
Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrm, New Jersey Devils
Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
Defenders
Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabers (2018 Olympian)
Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (2014 Olympian)
Forward
Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
Joel Eriksson I, Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators (2014 Olympian)
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers
Gustavsson leads the NHL this season in goals-against average (2.04) and save percentage (.929) among goaltenders with at least 10 games played. … Ullmark won the 2023 Vezina. … Dahlin is the youngest Olympic men's hockey player in the past 40 years, playing in PyeongChang at age 17 before becoming the No. 1 NHL Draft pick in 2018. … Hedman and Erik Karlsson own four Norris Trophies between them as the NHL's best defenseman.
Finland 4 Nations Face-Off Squad
Goalkeepers
Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Defenders
Jani Hakanp, Toronto Maple Leafs
Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (2018 Olympian)
Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
Olli Mtt, Utah Hockey Club (2014 Olympian)
Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
Juuso Vlimki, Utah Hockey Club
Forward
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (2014 Olympian)
Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks (2014 Olympian)
Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
Roope Hintz, Carolina Hurricanes
Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers
Patrick Laine, Montreal Canadiens
Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
Teuvo Tervinen, Chicago Blackhawks
Saros led the NHL in starts last season and has played in 21 of Nashville's 25 games so far this season. … Barkov captained Florida to the Stanley Cup last season. … Barkov (18 in 2014) and Heiskanen (18 in 2018) are the two youngest Olympic men's hockey players in Finland's history, according to the OlyMADMen. Barkov, Mtt and Granlund were Finland's three youngest players on the 2014 Olympic men's team. … None of the members of Finland's 2022 Olympic champion team are currently in the NHL.
2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament: Which Teams Are Qualified?
The Olympic men's hockey field with twelve teams is almost ready. The only thing left to be decided is whether Russia will be part of it.
Russia has been banned from international hockey since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But if the ban is lifted, it will have a temporary place on the Olympic field. The IIHF has not set a deadline for a final decision on Russia's Olympic spot. If Russia remains banned, France will enter the Olympic field.
Hockey groups 2026 Winter Olympics:
Group A: Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy
Group B: Finland, Germany, Czech Republic, Denmark
Group C: Russia (if suspension is lifted), USA, Slovakia, Latvia
Groups if Russia's suspension is not lifted:
Group A: Canada, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France
Group B: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Italy
Group C: USA, Germany, Latvia, Denmark
The 2024-2025 NHL season is the last full season before the return of NHL players to the Winter Olympics.
|
