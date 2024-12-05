4-nation face-off rosters: hockey teams from USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland for 2025 event

The 4 Nations Face-Off in February will be the first best-on-best men's hockey tournament in eight years and the first ever to be held a year before the Olympics.

With NHL players expected to return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, the 4 Nations Face-Off should provide a first look at the medal favorites for the Milan Cortina Games.

The 4 Nations Face-Off consists of the US, Canada, Sweden and Finland, the countries that have won the last six medals at the Olympic Games while participating in the NHL.

The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters of 23 NHL players announced each Wednesday are chosen by the same national federations that will determine the 2026 Olympic rosters of 25 players.

So 4 Nations Face-Off teams are essentially early blueprints for Olympic teams, although Sweden and Finland have regularly included players from European competitions on their Olympic rosters.

USA 4 Nations face-off roster

Goalkeepers

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Defenders

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (2022 Olympian)

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Jacob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL's top goaltender. … Faber, the youngest player on this roster, led all skaters on the 2022 Olympic team in ice time. … Two of the three Hughes brothers were on the team, with the youngest, Luke, omitted after missing the first nine games of the season due to a shoulder injury. The last two brothers to make the same U.S. Olympic team were Derian and Kevin Hatcher in 1998. If all three Hughes make the Olympic team, they will be the second set of three brothers to play for one Olympic hockey team, following Anton, Marian. and Peter Stastny for Czechoslovakia in 1980. At one time in history, three siblings have competed on the same U.S. Winter Olympic team in any sport: bobsledders Curtis, Hubert and Paul Stevens in 1932, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon. … Larkin is tied for the most World Cup games played of any American who has not yet played in the Olympics (45, Aaron Broten). … Matthews scored 69 goals last season, the most of any player since Mario Lemieux scored 69 goals in 1995-96. …Nelson is from Warroad, Minnesota Hockeytown, USA with a population of approximately 2,000 residents that has already produced at least seven Olympic hockey players (Bill, Dave, Gordon and Roger Christian; Henry Boucha; Gigi Marvin and TJ Oshie). Dave Christian, a member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team, is Nelson's uncle. Bill Christian, a member of the 1960 Olympic champion team, is Nelson's grandfather. … The Tkachuk family could be the first to have a father and son on U.S. Olympic hockey teams in the NHL participation era. Keith Tkachuk played in the first three Olympic Games with NHL players in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Selection

Goalkeepers

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Defenders

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (2014 Olympian)

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Forward

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (2010 Olympian, 2014)

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Crosby, who turns 38 next August, would be the third-oldest Canadian man to play Olympic hockey in the NHL participation era, behind Martin St. Louis (2014) and Al MacInnis (2002). According to the OlyMADMen, he could become the second Canadian man to have an Olympic career sixteen years after Terry OMalley (1964-80). In 2006, the last time Italy hosted the Winter Olympics, an 18-year-old Crosby was notably left out of the Canadian roster. When the Canadian team was named in December 2005, Crosby ranked 14th in the NHL in points among Canadian skaters.

Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off Selection

Goalkeepers

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrm, New Jersey Devils

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Defenders

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabers (2018 Olympian)

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (2014 Olympian)

Forward

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson I, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators (2014 Olympian)

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers

Gustavsson leads the NHL this season in goals-against average (2.04) and save percentage (.929) among goaltenders with at least 10 games played. … Ullmark won the 2023 Vezina. … Dahlin is the youngest Olympic men's hockey player in the past 40 years, playing in PyeongChang at age 17 before becoming the No. 1 NHL Draft pick in 2018. … Hedman and Erik Karlsson own four Norris Trophies between them as the NHL's best defenseman.

Finland 4 Nations Face-Off Squad

Goalkeepers

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Defenders

Jani Hakanp, Toronto Maple Leafs

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (2018 Olympian)

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Olli Mtt, Utah Hockey Club (2014 Olympian)

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Vlimki, Utah Hockey Club

Forward

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (2014 Olympian)

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks (2014 Olympian)

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, Carolina Hurricanes

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Patrick Laine, Montreal Canadiens

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Teuvo Tervinen, Chicago Blackhawks

Saros led the NHL in starts last season and has played in 21 of Nashville's 25 games so far this season. … Barkov captained Florida to the Stanley Cup last season. … Barkov (18 in 2014) and Heiskanen (18 in 2018) are the two youngest Olympic men's hockey players in Finland's history, according to the OlyMADMen. Barkov, Mtt and Granlund were Finland's three youngest players on the 2014 Olympic men's team. … None of the members of Finland's 2022 Olympic champion team are currently in the NHL.

2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament: Which Teams Are Qualified?

The Olympic men's hockey field with twelve teams is almost ready. The only thing left to be decided is whether Russia will be part of it.

Russia has been banned from international hockey since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But if the ban is lifted, it will have a temporary place on the Olympic field. The IIHF has not set a deadline for a final decision on Russia's Olympic spot. If Russia remains banned, France will enter the Olympic field.

Hockey groups 2026 Winter Olympics:

Group A: Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy

Group B: Finland, Germany, Czech Republic, Denmark

Group C: Russia (if suspension is lifted), USA, Slovakia, Latvia

Groups if Russia's suspension is not lifted:

Group A: Canada, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France

Group B: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Italy

Group C: USA, Germany, Latvia, Denmark