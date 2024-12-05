Cricket Australia 'proud' of Afghanistan's stand after ICC criticism – News





The CA chairman was surprised by Barclay's spray and said he had never heard these views before in any forum. Barclay, who hands over the reins to BCCI supremo Jay Shah, took a sharp swipe at CA for playing Afghanistan in major tournaments but canceled several head-to-head series against the country. If you really want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup, Barclay said in an interview with The Telegraph. Sure, it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle. The ICC has not sanctioned Afghanistan, despite their women's team being unable to play domestically since the Taliban regained power in 2021. Australia played Afghanistan in last year's ODI World Cup, best known for Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary unbeaten 201 that sealed a stunning win. But Afghanistan turned the tables and defeated Australia in the T20 edition earlier this year to book a historic spot in the semi-finals. CA has canceled several bilateral series against Afghanistan over the past three years due to the apparent deterioration of human rights for women and girls since the return of the Taliban. An Afghanistan women's XI will play a match against a CA XI at the Junction Oval on January 30, ahead of the day-night Ashes Test at the MCG. The players involved have lived in Melbourne and Canberra as of 2021. We are very proud of the stand we have taken and support the Afghanistan women's cricket team and the members who are still here (based in Australia), Baird said. Well, do that (game) at the end of the summer. I think it's important that any game where women are the main driver, that they actually walk the walk. We have taken a stand and proudly stand where we think we should. The event, which will take place at the end of January, will be a celebration of women. After the Afghanistan men's team reached the semi-finals of this year's T20 World Cup, the women's players took the opportunity to plead their case to the ICC, urging them to field a refugee squad from Australia. We ask the ICC to help us set up a refugee team in Australia, the women wrote in an open letter to the ICC in July. It could be managed by the East Asian Cricket office in Cricket Australia. With this team we want to represent all Afghan women who dream of playing cricket, but cannot do so in Afghanistan. We want to recruit and train girls and women who love cricket, show the world the talent of Afghan women and demonstrate the great victories they can achieve if given a chance thanks to the leadership and financial support of the ICC.

