Complaints about the Lane Kiffins College Football playoffs are more SEC justice
Lane Kiffin performed an excellent Veruca Salt routine on social media Wednesday, reminding everyone that justice never sleeps in the Southeastern Conference.
In response to the release of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, the Mississippi Rebels football coach rhetorically stomped his foot on behalf of the SEC (actually on behalf of Ole Miss). The league has already gotten more than it deserves. Four teams are in position to earn bids when the 12-team field is revealed Sunday, but Kiffin wants more. Like the spoiled child character in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryKiffin would like another pony.
Now.
You guys really meet for days and come up with these rankings? Kiffin whined to X at the CFP selection committee and tagged the playoff account. Do you actually pay attention to the quality of players, teams and road environments or are you just trying to make the ACC feel relevant?
Kiffin is an All-American pop-off, but even by his standards this was a wild stance. The league that always gets the benefit of the doubt deserves multiple teams with three losses in the field, really? Let's put this into context.
First, Kiffin's beef should be with fellow SEC member the Alabama Crimson Tide, who could be the last spot in the bracket on dubious grounds. Second, the ACC is the aggrieved party in that decision, with the 102 Miami Hurricanes trailing 93 Tide, so it's strange to suggest the committee did that league a favor. Third, he repeats a common but dubious claim that SEC road environments make all road losses excusable.
“I would welcome anyone on the committee to come to this league and play in this environment,” Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said last month. It's a tough place to play.
It's tough. But is it dramatically harder than anywhere else?
If life is so damn hard on the road in the SEC, how did Miami beat the Florida Gators in The Swamp, 4117? I mean, playing in Gainesville, Florida, was certainly tough for the Rebels, who lost to Florida 2417. So maybe the Hurricanes deserve double credit for winning there.
Maybe Kiffin missed the California Golden Bears (who finished 14th in the ACC) when they walked into The Plains and defeated the Auburn Tigers. And what about the Louisville Cardinals who destroyed the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, 4114?
It should be noted that Kentucky is a bad team this season, with a score of 48. But one of those four wins (the only SEC win) was in Oxford, Miss., against the Ole Miss Rebels. Shockingly, Kiffin's own home environment didn't force the Wildcats to fold on the spot.
Which road team played best between the hedges against Georgia this season? It certainly wasn't anyone from the SEC. It was the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets of the ACC, who lost eight overtimes of a game there on Friday evening, 4442. Georgia never led in regulation, was outgained by 158 yards and needed two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter to ensure the game went into endless overtime.
The SEC won five of eight on-campus games against ACC opponents this season. Road teams went 62, with three wins for each competition.
Overall, there was virtually no difference in the league between the SEC and the ACC in terms of home court success. SEC home teams scored 3526, a winning percentage of .574. ACC teams scored 3829, a percentage of .567.
As stated Tuesday night, the SEC has earned its respect as the nation's top conference. It's a fact. But that respect now borders on creating myths. No losses are bad losses, life on the road is indescribably difficult, cannot be compared anywhere else and no one else could even comprehend it.
A significant portion of the country didn't like seeing Alabama get the final playoff spot over the Florida State Seminoles in 2023. With that history now about to repeat itself with the Crimson Tide freezing Miami, cynicism runs deep beyond Dixie. And for one of the SEC's top coaches to complain that getting three out of seven bids simply isn't enough, it smacks of excessive privilege.
The SEC and its partner in strong-arming the sport, the Big Ten, either don't appreciate the potential to damage the golden goose, or (more likely) they simply don't care. They have sought every advantage, overwhelmed the competition and destabilized the national landscape, and they still have the nuclear option to break away and do their own thing. They would get richer, and college sports as a whole would suffer.
What makes the NCAA basketball tournaments, and indeed any other Division I tournament, a cherished American tradition is the opportunities for everyone. They are national competitions, representing almost every region. A large tent under which (almost) everyone is welcome.
Football has opened the door to a more limited version of that, with a 12-team playoff and automatic eligibility for five conference champions. It will be a great event. But if the big seven spots are all captured by the SEC and the Big Ten (and Notre Dame), it reduces the diversity of opportunity. Leaving out a deserving team from another league increases suspicion that we are headed to a Big Two Invitational. (Just wait until the next version of the playoff removes the first-round byes for four conference champions.)
The SEC is a perennial winner in college football's power struggles. Another victory was recorded on Tuesday evening that could be carried over to Selection Sunday. That's enough winning. Lane Kiffin doesn't need another pony; he needs to win more games.
