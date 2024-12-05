Coco Gauff highest-paid female athlete in 2024 with an income of $30.4 million; 4 tennis players in top 5





Tennis continues to dominate the list of highest earners in women's sport, with as many as nine of the 15 highest earners in women's sport coming from that field, according to sports analyst Sportico. Coco Gauff's windfall of nearly $5 million for winning the year-end WTA final in Riyadh has helped her become the highest-earning female athlete in all of sports in 2024. In a list consisting of names lower down like WNBA rookie and potential face of the league Caitlin Clark and Team USA Olympics star Simone Biles, both buoyed largely by their hefty endorsement deals, four of the top five athletes on this list are tennis players. , with a healthy combination of prize money and sponsorship propelling them to the top Here is a list of the five highest-earning women in women's sports in 2024. 5. Aryna Sabalenka: $17.7 million A pair of grand slam victories in Australia and the US Open, as well as the year-end number one ranking, have brought a series of bonuses for Belarusian Sabalenka. Sabalenka's success on the court was the main reason for her windfall: in a list of the highest prize money winners, Sabalenka would be at the top, with $9.7 million in tournament success alone. 4. Qinwen Zheng: $20.6 million Qinwen, the rising tennis star from China, continues to develop steadily and impressively, but thanks to the enormous support from her home country, she is already earning $15 million in deals at the age of 22. Add to that her visibility as the women's singles gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, and it's clear why her stock is so high. Only expect an increase. 3. Swiatek's net worth: $21.4 million Although 2024 ended on a sour note for Swiatek following her one-month ban for doping, continued success means the world number two remains on this list, thanks in no small part to her role as the face of On, the Swiss sportswear company. led by Roger Federer. 2. Eileen Gu: $22.1 million The only non-tennis athlete in this top five, with a whopping $22 million in endorsements alone, means skier Eileen Gu, the Winter Olympics gold medalist, takes the top two. Gu, a US resident representing China, gets the best of both worlds in terms of sponsors. A modeling contract with the IMG agency is the icing on the cake, as she has appeared in all major fashion magazines since her global breakthrough as a teenager. 1. Coco Gauff: $30.4 million American tennis star Coco Gauff earns almost as much prize money as Sabalenka and almost as much in endorsements as Gu and blows everyone else out of the water with more than $30 million earned by 2024. Team USA is the winner of the WTA Finals and the standard bearer alongside LeBron James at the Paris Olympics, established as one of the top three tennis players in the world, and on his way to a serious title at world number one in 2025, Gauff's star continues to rise with only 20. Add to that a new partnership with Tony Godsick, who was the agent for the perpetually endorsement-oriented Roger Federer, plus a mega-money extension with New Balance. and it's no surprise that Gauff is taking home the big money.

