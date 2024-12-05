BU research links CTE risk to years of playing hockey, not enforcers

Local news

The BU CTE Center studied 77 male brains that were amateur and professional ice hockey players. 27 of the 28 professional players had CTE. Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov, top, battles Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A new study from Boston University found that hockey players increase their risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) with each year they play.

The BU CTE Center studied 77 brains of men who were amateur and professional ice hockey players. Of the 28 professional players, 27 had CTE, according to the study shared on the American Medical Association website. Jama network opened.

For every year played, the chance of a male hockey player contracting CTE increased by 34 percent, the study found. That's better than footballers, whose chance of developing the disease increases by 30 percent every year. Rugby is the only other sport with a proven CTE risk, BU said.

“Ice hockey players with longer careers were not only more likely to develop CTE, but they also had more severe disease,” said Jesse Mez, corresponding author and co-director of clinical research at the CTE Center, in a press release.

BU noted that while CTE might seem more like regular hockey enforcers — players with an unofficial role to fight and play aggressively — all players are at risk. Mez said years played could be more important than playing style.

“Ice hockey players skate fast, and checking leads to collisions with other players, the ice, boards and glass. We think that years of playing are indicative of these consequences that are more difficult to measure directly, but are likely to lead to the disease,” Mez said.

What is CTE and who gets it?

CTE is a degenerative disease that affects people with repeated head injuries, according to the CTE Center. Although it occurs in contact athletes, it is not exclusive to professional athletes. Symptoms may include memory loss, confusion, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, dementia, suicidality and parkinsonism.

Infamously, New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was severely affected by the disease before his suicide. But he was just one of hundreds of former NFL players diagnosed with CTE.

The study said there was a “dose-response association between years of playing ice hockey and the presence and severity of CTE pathology.” The association is similar for football players and their playing time, but this is the first and largest study indicating that ice hockey has the same correlation.

Of the 77 ice hockey players, 42 men were diagnosed with CTE, which can only be diagnosed posthumously. CTE was found in about 19 percent of players who played for less than 13 years, 51 percent of those who played between 13 and 23 years, and nearly 96 percent of people who played hockey for more than 23 years.

46 percent of college, junior and semi-professional hockey players had CTE, and 10 percent of youth and high school players had CTE, the BU study found.

CTE is 'isolated' in NHL players, commissioner said earlier

The study comes as the NHL commissioner has repeatedly denied a serious link between men's ice hockey and CTE.

Last year, commissioner Gary Bettman said the disease in NHL players is “isolated” and “does not mean the disease necessarily comes from playing in the NHL,” he said. NPR. At the time, there was some evidence from BU showing this to be untrue.

“The two are not comparable in terms of the amount of contact,” Bettman told NPR, when talking about CTE's impact on football and hockey.

The NHL Players Association, led by former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, announced a first-ever advisory committee last month aimed at helping players better understand CTE and concussions.

Molly Farrar is a general assignment reporter for Boston.com, covering education, politics, crime and more.