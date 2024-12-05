'Jay Shah has the ability to take cricket to another level, but without coming under the yoke of India': outgoing ICC chairman Greg Barclay | Cricket news





Jay Shah (L) became chairman of the ICC on December 1 and Greg Barclay (R) resigned. Greg Barclay which made way for Jay Shah as the International Cricket Council (ICC chairman on December 1 believes that the former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has what it takes to help the sport grow and reach another level. However, he added that Shah has all members together on this journey and not keep it “under the yoke of India”.

Barclay, who served as ICC chairman for four years from 2020, said the Indian cricket team and BCCI under Shah's leadership can use their influence to grow the game globally and benefit growing countries. If PCB does not accept the hybrid model, Champions Trophy can be played outside PAK, without PAK I think he (Shah) has a great opportunity to use what he has in his background to help India take the game to another level, but without also putting it under India's yoke, Barclay said The Telegraph.

We were really lucky to have India, they make a huge contribution to the game in every respect, but one country with so much power and influence distorts a lot of other outcomes, which is not necessarily helpful in terms of that global growth.

There are a number of things India could do to help unify and grow the game, including commercially helping to pool offshore rights, using their teams to provide opportunities to smaller full members and emerging countries, using their power to open new territories and markets, working closely with the ICC to help members benefit, as he said.

On a busy agenda

Barclay, who resigned from his position on December 1 amid an ongoing crisis over the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, admitted there was so much cricket being played that he had lost track of the calendar.

In his term of two terms of two years each, three major ones franchise-based T20 leagues popped up in the US, UAE and South Africa, further filling an already packed calendar. He blamed the situation on members' self-interest.

“I think, gee, I'm at the top of the game and I can't tell you who's playing around the world. In fact, I didn't realize Sri Lanka was in South Africa until I read about the seven wickets this morning,” Barclay said. “So we have lost perspective. It's not good for the game at all. It's a mess. The calendar is incredibly busy and the self-interest is such that it is almost impossible to untangle it all, because no one will give up his or her own interests. contents.”

'Not the fault of the Afghan government'

The Canadian-New Zealand sports administrator also defended the governing body's decision not to sanction Afghanistan's full membership status for the Afghanistan Cricket Board that does not field a women's team. Fielding a women's team is an integral part of gaining full membership in the ICC.

“It is not the fault of the Afghan administration. They used to have women's cricket. I think our approach has been the right one,” he said. “It would be easy to kick Afghanistan out, but their administration has done nothing wrong. They only work under a decree and a set of laws that say this is what you have to do. I don't think this would be the case. make a big difference for the ruling party there to kick them out.

“Maybe I'm a little naive, but I think cricket is such a good force there, and it brings a lot of joy to a lot of people. It's better to leave it there and hope that it can promote a little bit of change.”

He did point out the double standards of domestic cricket boards such as Cricket Australia, which have canceled several bilateral series with Afghanistan but played them at ICC events.

“If you really want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup. Of course it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle.”

