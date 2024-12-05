The burden of professional aspirations: A freshman path to UF women's tennis

The street lamps of Ashby-de-la-Zouch flicker all night, and beneath their gaze lies a small town in northern England. South Street runs through downtown and meanders through townhouses and shops. A fence separates it from the Ashby Castle Lawn Tennis Club, lightly illuminated by the lemon drops floating in the misty night sky.

Leaning against that fence is a little girl, holding her mother's hand, unconscious in the midst of one of her last moments of normality.

I literally walked past the courts… and wanted to give it a try, said Talia Neilson-Gatenby. Then it went from there.

The freshman tennis woman from Florida comes from the European tennis scene, where girls are captured by the sport at a young age and have not been released for decades. Neilson-Gatenby was seven years old when the grated fence marked her red cheek in the autumn air. Although she couldn't have predicted how that moment would change her future, she quickly jumped into the competition.

Shortly after picking up a racket, Neilson-Gatenby found herself playing once a week, and then once a day, as she became entranced by her new pastime. Within months she was being scouted by regional clubs, and before she turned eight, the English mother had committed to taking her first official step towards a professional tennis career.

Neilson-Gatenby credits her first tennis coach as a major factor in sparking her interest in playing the sport.

[He] was a big factor, she said. He made my whole appearance… who I am.

Tennis prospects face a challenging situation. Once scouts identify their talent, clubs quickly start training them, putting the rest of their youth on the back burner. For Neilson-Gatenby, this meant her schedule became difficult to manage.

She danced between three clubs during her childhood and eventually spent most of her time training at the Loughborough National Tennis Academy. During her time at each location, she completed rigorous exercise regimens, as most prospects do, challenging her ability to live the typical life of an 8- to 18-year-old.

[I was doing] tennis in the morning, fitness and more tennis around the school day, she said. It was difficult to fit into normal life. It was quite hectic.

Routines like this are surprisingly common for international tennis prospects. According to the National Health InstituteProfessional tennis players usually start playing around age 5, while many compete at the junior level by age 16. As the pressure mounts to succeed quickly, players are cutting back on other parts of their lives to devote more time to tennis. Sometimes that comes in the form of academics.

While it's worth noting that Neilson-Gatenby was a strong student before arriving at UF, her school life was anything but conventional. Early in her education, she returned to a homeschool/virtual environment, moving away from the average academic experience that young people receive.

It was affected. It was hard to keep up, the 19-year-old said. I think [I] I missed a lot… It was hard to keep up.

Part of the challenges she faced in maintaining normalcy was the constant travelling. After joining Loughborough NTA, Neilson-Gatenby was constantly on the move. As part of her preparations to compete in the junior championship, she visited Spain, Croatia and Germany for tournaments, among others.

The highlight of her travels was her debut in the Junior Wimbledon Championship in 2022. Facing Slovakian junior Nina Vargova, Neilson-Gatenby stepped to the line for a final serve and won her first-round match in straight sets. As always, she looked at her parents in the stands.

Although Neilson-Gatenby's childhood, like that of other professional tennis prospects, differed from that of most other children her age, one part remained the same: her family. She said many other players she trained with had parents who pushed them into the game and guided their training, but that wasn't the case for her.

It was more of an off-court relationship. It was never forced, Neilson-Gatenby said. It was never a matter of coaching parents. So I think it was really important for me, my parents, that we kept that separate…I had more of a voice.

Amid the long hours and grueling work that shaped the professional tennis stars many see today, Neilson-Gatenby had a strong foundation, a product of her parents. She noted how different her relationship with them is from the dynamics of other players and their families, which she believes has helped her become the player she is.

Although the extensive training has shaped her playing style, her composure and maturity remain a testament to her parents. Their unparalleled support and lack of tennis knowledge allowed them to teach their daughter life skills such as determination and temper control, she said.

They are such good role models for me, off the pitch too, and that has really helped me to be very relaxed, Neilson-Gatenby said. No pressure, no expectations, just go in to have fun.

Her parents' teachings will be on display this fall. In Neilson-Gatenby's largest collegiate tournament to date, the ITA All-American Championship on September 21-26, the freshman downed Ohio State senior Shelly Bereznyak 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. She rarely allowed the senior to score consecutive points and never seemed upset by the podium.

Neilson-Gatenby attributes her seamless jump to fall college to the decade of preparation she has gone through, but her teammates see something deeper. The freshman's commitment to practice and willingness to sacrifice the other parts of her life are significant in their minds, they said.

She is so dedicated on the court, said Nikola Daubnerova, Neilson-Gatenby's roommate and fellow UF freshman. Her mental side is a major advantage she has over her other opponents.

Daubnerova knows this better than anyone. In 2022, the pair faced each other at the European Championship at the JB1 Klosters in Switzerland. As Daubnerova and her partner competed in the doubles match, one thing stuck in her mind.

I couldn't return her serve, Daubnerova said, enthusing about Neilson-Gatenby's steady nature.

Teammates and the competition aren't the only ones who recognize her skills. According to UF head coach Jeremy Bayon, players who begin training to become professionals at a young age often demonstrate the dedication needed to adapt to the pace and environment of collegiate tennis. According to him, the characteristics of Neilson-Gatenby are just an example of the international tennis system at work.

She is a fierce competitor…Extremely tough mentally, Bayon said. She has the tools and ambition to become a professional player.

Neilson-Gatenby has no hesitation in saying she wants to become a professional tennis player. After all, she spent her entire childhood building that goal. But her extensive training and experience on the junior tennis stage will benefit UF down the road.

However, the 19-year-old is just trying to stay in the moment. Until now, Neilson-Gatenby has spent her life sprinting from tournament to tournament and from training to training. In Florida she takes up every second.

Neilson-Gatenby enjoys taking long walks with Daubnerova, watching Gators football and playing games. The first-year has completed her training and is starting to regain some common sense. She also likes to write in her diary every day, which she says helps her feel happy about her opportunities, no matter the route she has to take to reach them.

The Great Britain native will most likely next see the court for the Florida Invitational on January 11-12. She says she feels prepared, but realizes that Spring College Tennis is unlike anything she will face.

“I think the university has a lot more courage,” Neilson-Gatenby said. It's not always about who is the best tennis player, but more about who wants it most.

That could work to her advantage. After years of training, the early morning flights to tournaments and the days spent on the field instead of the playground, it's hard to argue who wants this more. That would be Talia Neilson-Gatenby.

