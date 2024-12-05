New study finds link between CTE and years of playing hockey for male athletes





A new study from BU's CTE Center found that male hockey players were at increased risk for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the longer they played the game. The neurodegenerative disease has been linked to contact sports such as football, a game in which players often receive repeated blows to the head. The latest research from BU's CTE Center found that a hockey player's chance of developing CTE increases 34 percent for each year played. We see a similar increase in risk for football with each additional year of playing, says Jesse Mez, co-director of clinical studies. research at the CTE Center. I think we expected a smaller increase than what we see in football. And the fact that that relative increase is comparable was surprising. The study's findings appear online this week in JAMA Network Open. According to Mez, hockey players with longer careers were also more likely to develop a more severe case of the disease. For the study, researchers evaluated 77 deceased male hockey players and found that 96 percent of the professional players studied had CTE pathology. Additionally, 46 percent of college, junior and semi-professional players and 10 percent of youth and high school players had CTE. Of the 19 NHL players studied, 18 had the disease, the study found. Mez also emphasized that the study is not about prevalence, noting that those who donated to the brain bank were more likely to play a lot and were more likely to experience symptoms. So there's probably more CTE in our brain bank than we would expect from individuals of a similar playing level, he said. That said, we are still seeing these very high levels and it is quite concerning. For several reasons, the links between hockey and CTE have not been as thoroughly studied as football. Mez points out the smaller number of hockey players compared to football players in the US and football history has well documented this problem. But now that research shows a link between long-term hockey and CTE, Mez hopes this will lead to change. I think hockey is different from football because controlling is less inherent to the game, he said. I think you can reduce the scrutiny and still have a meaningful, important sport where there is competition… and I think that would reduce the risk. Mez said the research could also help inform players and parents about their decisions to play and potentially provide more insight to former playersS who suffer of CTE symptoms.

