Sports
Outgoing ICC Chairman Greg Barclay Slams Cricket Australia; Mike Baird defends stance
By Daisy Atino
Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird has defended the governing body's position on not playing bilateral matches against Afghanistan after being accused of hypocrisy by outgoing ICC chairman Greg Barclay. Barcley's tenure ended on December 1 when Jay Shah took charge of the ICC.
In his address to the media, he targeted boards that have suspended Afghanistan's playing outside the global tournaments.
“If you really want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup,” Barclay said. “Sure, it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle.”
Responding to the comments, Baird said CA was comfortable with the line they had drawn around bilateral cricket. He pointed to their continued support for the refugee women players now living in Australia, which will extend to an Afghanistan Women's XI playing a Cricket Without Border's XI at Junction Oval on January 30, ahead of the day-night Ashes Test in the MCG.
“I saw those comments this morning, and I had not heard those views in a forum before,” Baird said. “So he is clearly entitled to his opinion. He is going to do new things and we wish him the best, but we are very proud of the stand we have taken. We support the Afghan women's cricket team and those members.” that are still there, and we will do that at the end of the summer.
“People obviously have different views, but we're very comfortable with the position we've taken. There's all kinds of lines you can draw. We've drawn a line, we've taken a stand and we're proud of it standing up where we think we should. I think the event that will take place at the end of January is a celebration of women and what we see in women's football in this country. We remain proud of it.
Meanwhile, Baird took a diplomatic stance on India's demands not to hold any further public training sessions during their tour after more than 5,000 people turned out to watch the training at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. There were plans for India to hold open sessions in Brisbane and Sydney, but these have now been put on hold. Fans cannot be stopped from watching the MCG nets as they are visible from public areas within the precinct.
Baird confirmed that CA would continue to open some Australian training sessions to the public, believing this is an important way to bring fans closer to the team.
“It's obviously a tough time when you're in a competitive Test series and different teams will take different approaches,” he said. “We completely understand that. There is enormous pressure involved, all kinds of things that can be distracting.
“From our point of view, we love that our players are open and available and that they enjoy it too. We want our fans to be connected to these players. It's a once-in-a-generation team, with once-in-a-generation players. That kind of experience, that's how the game will grow. India has taken a stand and we fully respect that [that]. We're going to continue. We've done it for a long time.”
|
