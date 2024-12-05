2024 StarNews All-Area Girls Tennis Wilmington, NC





For New Hanover tennis star Sophia Catino, history is just a piece of the pie. The Wildcats standout entered her senior season this fall and was already one of New Hanover County's most talented female athletes of all time. For the UNCW signee, however, the numbers were just a byproduct of having fun. “Before every game, I reminded myself to have fun,” Catino said of her senior season. “I put a lot of pressure on myself, but (having fun) is where it all started.” Catino capped her high school career at New Hanover by going 31-2 overall, leading the Wildcats to their 100th consecutive conference victory and helping bring the first girls tennis state championship flag to Brogden Hall. She earns her fourth consecutive StarNews All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year honors. LEGACYHow these two tennis stars from New Hanover continue to shine The senior went 11-2 at No. 1 singles, falling once early in the season and then retiring after suffering an injury late in the year. Her perfect performance at No. 1 singles in the Wildcats' regular season finale against Hoggard helped the team reach the century mark in consecutive conference wins, a record dating back to 2017. New Hanover finished the regular season 16-2 and went three rounds deep in the state playoffs, falling 5-4 to Broughton. The loss comes a year after the team's first dual-team state championship in school history. While Catino's records and legacy in New Hanover will undoubtedly continue for years to come, moments like combining with teammate and close friend Hanna Davis to win a state championship will never fade. “It was surreal,” she said of the achievement. “It showed everyone what New Hanover girls tennis is made of and was a strong example of what you can do when you really work hard.” 2024 StarNews All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Sophia Catino, New Hanover Catino left no doubt about the title of the top girls high school tennis player in New Hanover County. The UNCW signee led the Wildcats to their fourth consecutive Mideastern Conference title, compiling a career record of 138-11 in all competitions and teaming with fellow New Hanover senior Hanna Davis to claim the 4A dual state title. 2024 StarNews All-Area Girls Tennis: First Team Hanna Davis, Sr., New Hanover: The Sewanee signee was 13-0 at No. 2 singles and 11-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Wildcats this fall. She teamed with Catino to claim the 4A state doubles title, the first in program history. Taylor Garriott, Jr., Cape Fear Academy: The Hurricanes leader went 11-3 at No. 1 singles to help Cape Fear win its fourth straight NCISAA state championship. The Hurricanes were the only team from the region to defeat New Hanover this season. Karli Hartman, Sr., Topsail: Hartman led the Pirates to a second-place finish in the Mideastern Conference, going 12-5 at No. 1 singles and finishing the season 23-9 overall. Elizabeth Sifly, Soph., New Hanover: The Wildcats' sophomore went 36-6 overall this year with 11 wins over No. 3 singles and another 14 in doubles. Carys Subach, Jr., South Brunswick: The Cougars star went 9-1 at No. 1 in all competitions this fall. Hailey Schreiber, Sr., Hoggard: The Vikings' top player helped Hoggard to a third-place finish in the MEC, going 9-7 in singles. 2024 StarNews All-Area Girls Tennis: Second Team Rynley Elvington, Cape Fear Academy; Kiara Haasbroek, Coastal Christian; Analise Garner, Laney; Cayden Persichetti, Topsail; Kate Bennington, Hoggard; Emma Miller Buchanan, New Hanover; Laurien Lennon, Laney; Gunnie Becham, Cape Fear Academy; Evie Munroe, Coastal Christian; Conference for the entire Middle East Co-players of the year: Sophia Catino and Hanna Davis, New Hanover Coach of the Year: Jenifer Coleman, New Hanover Team sportsmanship: Ashley First team Analise Garner, Laney; Karli Hartman, Topsail; Cayden Persichetti, Topsail; Hailey Schreiber, Hoggard; Elizabeth Sifly, New Hanover; Carys Subach, South Brunswick Second team Kate Bennington, Hoggard; Virginia Breeden, Topsail; Emma Miller Buchanan, New Hanover; Kathryn Hildreth, Hoggard; Laurien Lennon, Laney; Kendall Mills, Topsail Third team Audrey Bobo, Hoggard; Emily Cox, North Brunswick; Hannah Cumbee, West Brunswick; Elizabeth Lewis, New Hanover; Reagan Norris, Ashley; Avery Ward, Laney Honorable mention Ashley: Kyla Bartlett Hoggard: Allie Sauer, Mia Neuwirth Laney: Bentley Waldkirch, Haydie Cain, Camryn Lennon New Hanover: Susan Davis, Maggie Hooks, Blair Mickle, Carson McWhorter North Brunswick: Amelia Bush, Anni Shaw South Brunswick: Julia Wagaman, Alexis Albertson, Opal Boehmer, Lana Harden Top sail: Reed Garofano, Georgia Ford, Avery White West Brunswick: Kimberly Bart, Abigail Davis, Finn Gorrit NCISAA All-State Taylor Garriott, Cape Fear Academy

