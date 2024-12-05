New research from Boston shows that CTE is relatively common in hockey players





Local researchers are raising concerns about the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in ice hockey after new research found that signs of CTE were relatively common in hockey players. Jamie Rice, Babson College men's hockey coach, said the school's athletic department is doing everything it can. to protect players, including improving surfaces. “It's a very fast game,” Rice said. “You've got this incredible speed, then you've got these hard surfaces and the guys are skating on an eighth of an inch of steel. So a lot of bits can go wrong.” The new study looks at 77 donor brains, from former youth to professional hockey players, years of playing and repeated hits are key indicators of CTE. “CTE is a neurodegenerative disease, similar to Alzheimer's disease,” said Dr. Jesse Mez, Boston University School of Medicine. “With each additional year of play, the risk increases by 34%. But I wouldn't consider this the absolute risk because this is not a representative sample of hockey players in the community.” Fans watched as Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask suffered a concussion a few years ago. The conclusions of the Boston University School of Medicine study, which has been ongoing since the 1990s, found that 96% of the tested group of professional hockey players had CTE pathology, as did 46% of college, junior and field hockey players. semi-professional players and 10% of youth and high school students. “If you have played for less than seven and a half years, you are ten times less likely to develop the disease.”

