Sports
Meet Clemson's Mckenna Woodhead: the 2024 National Wheelchair Tennis Champion
Clemson has always been home to many unique student-athletes who demonstrate their drive and dedication not only on the field, but also in their everyday lives. Sports are of great value on the Clemsons campus, with a plethora of programs enjoying well-deserved success, most notably Adaptive Sports and Recreation.
Among their roster of commendable athletes is Mckenna Woodhead, a senior who is making a ripple in the world of adaptive sports. Woodhead is not only one of Clemson's 28,747 students, but more importantly, a beloved friend, daughter and an inspiring wheelchair athlete who recently took home the 2024 ITA Collegiate Wheelchair National Championship title.
Woodhead grew up in Clover, South Carolina, surrounded by sports. Her passion was for soccer as she played for the Carolina Rapids ECNL team with aspirations of continuing the sport into her collegiate years. However, her life changed in 2014 when a jet ski accident left her with a spinal cord injury. With damage to the C6-C7 segment of her neck, she is now paralyzed from the chest down.
Nevertheless, Woodhead didn't let this injury get in his way. While in the hospital, she was introduced to adaptive sports, created for people with the power to defy limitations and demonstrate their unique strength. With this newfound opportunity, her focus shifted to a passion for rugby and tennis, where she would later achieve victory.
Woodhead decided to attend Clemson University to pursue a degree in the park, recreation and tourism management department and found herself participating in wheelchair tennis, as well as the game Murderball, a mix of rugby, football, basketball and soccer.
From the moment I started playing rugby, it immediately clicked for me, says Woodhead in an interview with The Tiger.
She has been practicing this sport for six years and took up tennis in 2021 with the newly organized wheelchair tennis team.
Tennis has taught me so much about myself and my determination, Woodhead said. I am incredibly grateful that Clemson offers wheelchair tennis as it has given me countless opportunities and introduced me to an amazing community.
At the beginning of November, Woodhead was able to make a dream of hers come true. Clemson's wheelchair tennis program gave her the opportunity and ability to compete in the ITA Collegiate Wheelchair National Championship at the University of Alabama. Fifteen schools across the country are home to a wheelchair tennis team, and Woodhead was one of eighteen athletes to qualify for the singles finals.
Woodhead's talent and determination saw her win the 2024 championship title, a feat that made her feel like she was on top of the world.
It was the culmination of four years of hard work, early mornings and dedication, Woodhead said. Since the beginning of my collegiate tennis career, winning the national title has been my main goal.
This achievement speaks not only to Woodhead's athleticism, but also to the integrity and perseverance she brings every day. She says she hopes this win provides an opportunity to advocate for the growth of Clemson's adaptive sports program, and there is no doubt it will leave a mark on the future of Clemson's adaptive sports.
Woodhead's story is filled with inspiration and encouragement. With this lifespan, she is grateful for the ability to participate in adaptive sports and is passionate about the impact it has on people with disabilities like herself.
Being able to continue as an athlete after my injury saved my life and gave me purpose, Woodhead said.
She advocates the benefits of adaptive sports and speaks highly of how it has enabled her to stay active and healthy. Not only that, adaptive sports have connected her to an incredible community, one full of valuable mentors and friends with whom she shares a special bond.
After graduation, Woodhead plans to continue playing adaptive sports for as long as possible and continue to advocate for them.
With the recreational therapy degree she will leave Clemson with, she hopes to work for or start an adaptive sports organization after college and increase adaptive collegiate athletics.
Adaptive athletes should be treated and given the same opportunities as our able-bodied athletes,” Woodhead said. I want to give back to the community that has given me so much by providing accessible recreational opportunities and resources for people with disabilities.
In addition to these ambitions, she plans to compete at the elite or professional level.
With the passion, love and relentless pursuit evident in her, there is no doubt that Woodhead will be able to achieve these goals and be a voice of success in the world of adaptive sports.
