India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the final and emerged victorious





The Indian hockey team defeated Pakistan 5–3 in the final to win the final Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday to successfully defend their title. Araijeet Singh Hundal (4, 18, 47, 54) was in top form for India while Dilraj Singh (19) scored the other goal. Pakistan captain Shahid Hannan (3) and Sufyan Khan (30, 39) tried their level best to keep their team level for most of the match. The victory gave the Indian Stallions, currently coached by two-time Olympic medalist PR Sreejesh, a record-extending fifth title (2024, 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004) in the competition and also helped stop arch-rivals Pakistan from winning their fourth title. crown. While India were still in the game, Pakistan captain Shahid Hannan pounced on a stray ball in the shooting circle and beat Bikramjeet Singh in a one-on-one situation to steal a goal for Pakistan. India responded immediately by earning a penalty corner and Araijeet Singh Hundal unleashed a powerful drag move into the top right corner to restore parity. Both teams continued to exchange circle submissions without finding the back of the net until the end of the first quarter. Within three minutes of the second quarter, India were awarded another penalty corner and Araijeet again stepped up and found the gap between Pakistan goalkeeper Muhammad Janjua and the postman with a thunderous drag move to put India ahead. After this, the Indian attackers put relentless pressure on the Pakistani defense. Soon, Dilraj passed two defenders on the left wing and hit the backboard, extending India's lead to 3–1. As the first half came to an end, Pakistan's Sufyan Khan showcased his drag flicking skills by beating Bikramjit Singh in goal to make it 3-2. Araijeet created two chances in quick succession as the third quarter began, but Pakistan goalkeeper Muhammad Janjua made great saves on both occasions to keep Pakistan in the match. Both teams went back and forth until, with six minutes left in the quarter, Sufyan Khan fired the ball into the Indian goal from a penalty corner to ensure Pakistan entered the final quarter on score. As soon as the final quarter started, India seized the initiative. Manmeet Singh expertly maneuvered past his marker and found an unmarked Araijeet in front of goal, who deflected the ball into the goal to restore India's lead and complete his hat-trick. With ten minutes to go, Zikriya Hayat tried to launch a counter-attack, but Indian goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh rushed out to avert any danger. With six minutes to play, India earned a penalty corner and used a variation to release Araijeet, who hit the ball into the top right corner, making it 5-3 to India. As the match drew to a close, Hannan Shahid created a significant scoring opportunity, but Prince Deep stood firm in goal, batting away the attempt and sealing India's victory. The win also means that the Indian team remained undefeated throughout the competition, scoring a whopping 46 goals and conceding just eight. This was the 11th edition of the under-21 hockey tournament. Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024: India results and scores Group A: India 11-0 Thailand

Group A: Japan 2-3 India

Pool A: India 16-0 Chinese Taipei

Group A: South Korea 1-8 India

Semi-finals: India 3-1 Malaysia

Final: India 5-3 Pakistan

