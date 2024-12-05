Sports
Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) introduces global cricket to American colleges
By Daisy Atino
The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) is making strides to bring the world's second most loved sport to American college campuses, supported by USA Cricket and the National Cricket League (NCL).
The CCL today announced its official formation as the leading collegiate cricket organization in the United States. This 501(c)(3) entity aims to revolutionize college athletics by uniting cricket clubs across the country, creating pathways for student-athletes and opening doors to professional opportunities. With cricket set to achieve Olympic status in 2028 and become a top favorite worldwide, the CCL is on a mission to make cricket an important part of American college culture.
Endorsed by USA Cricket, the official governing authority for cricket in the US, and partnered with the NCLa League, famous for its links with cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards and Wasim Akramthe, CCL will have a significant impact.
USA Cricket CEO Johnathan Atkeison said in a press statement: “The excitement of college sports in America is unparalleled, and with cricket joining the fray, we resonate with a spectacular merger. The creation of CCL will undoubtedly increase the visibility of our increase sport and growth.”
Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL, said: “Cricket is unique in its ability to connect people and create opportunities. The CCL embodies a transformative vision by embedding cricket on American campuses like never before. This movement is more beyond just playing; it's about knitting a fabric that connects student-athletes with colleges and global cricket fans.”
Beginning with its inaugural season in spring 2025, the competition will bring together top student cricket clubs from prestigious universities across North America, including renowned institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas at Dallas and UCLA. This slate of teams will compete in a two-conference structure, culminating in the inaugural CCL National Tournament, featuring a notable $50,000 prize and the illustrious CCL Trophy.
“Joining the Collegiate Cricket League goes beyond just representing Georgetown; it is pioneering a transformative wave. We are eager to see cricket finally get the recognition it deserves in the U.S. As founding members, we are excited about presenting the unique contributions of cricket to college sports,” said Ashrav Paul and Siddharth Myadam, presidents of the Georgetown Cricket Club.
The roots of cricket in the United States go back nearly 320 years, with the first recorded collegiate match being played in 1864. Although enthusiasm for the sport has waned in recent decades in favor of others, the CCL's modern approach, with the introduction of 10-over matches lasting just 90 minutes aims to rejuvenate interest. This format has captured the imagination of a global audience and is now poised to resonate with American fans.
CCL matches will utilize broadcast partnerships through the NCL, reaching billions worldwide and sparking new enthusiasm for university cricket, while showcasing the participating universities.
NCL Commissioner Haroon Lorgat echoed this sentiment, saying: “The CCL is critical in introducing cricket to a ready audience in the US. With its inventive structure and emphasis on collegiate development, it heralds an unparalleled opportunity for the expansion of crickets in America, laying a solid foundation for sustainable success.”
CCL's unification of cricket clubs, which is considered a varsity sport by American universities, will not only attract sponsorship and funding, but also enhance cricket programs, provide scholarships and invest in state-of-the-art facilities. This initiative positions cricket as a competitor to the global prominence of NCAA sports such as football and basketball.
Steven M. Smith, Executive Director of the CCL, said: “Our dream is to have cricket stadiums on every campus, scholarships for aspiring athletes and cricket clubs turning into varsity teams. With cricket being recognized as an Olympic sport and its worldwide popularity The rapid growth gives universities an unparalleled opportunity for international visibility.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/collegiate-cricket-league-ccl-introduces-global-cricket-to-u-s-colleges-01jebch9trn2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
