Texas, Florida, LSU major winners, losers

It's no surprise that the top teams in the Bowl Subdivision land the best future college football players on National Signing Day.

The top classes in the country, according to the composite rankings, belong to Texas, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama compiled by 247Sports.comisn't a shock either.

But the transfer portal has certainly shaped the way we view signing day. That so many players will transfer at least once in their careers has taken away much of the hype surrounding what has historically been a key moment on the annual calendar, as the ease of transfer means that a four- or five-star program will ultimately become the reclamation project from someone else.

Still today, the foundation for College Football Playoff appearances and national championships is laid through traditional recruiting. Here are the biggest winners and losers of signing day:

Winners

Texas

Texas essentially capped off the top signing class in the FBS by landing five-star athlete Michael Terry III, who announced Wednesday for the Longhorns over Oregon and Nebraska. Terry appears destined to be a wide receiver, but could also help in the backfield and in the return game. Texas signed two more five-star recruits in safety Jonah Williams and wide receiver Kaliq Lockett. The class has plenty of defenders and is loaded with defensive backs, including Williams, four-star safety and former LSU commit Kade Phillips and four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton.

PLAYOFF PREDICTION: Prediction of what the twelve-team field will look like on Sunday

HEIGHT AND LOW: Winners and losers of the play-off rankings will be announced

Florida

Florida's recruiting efforts began to take a turn with the announcement in November that coach Billy Napier would return for his fourth season. Now, thanks to several key flips and holds leading up to Wednesday, the Gators are locked into a top-15 class. Late wins include retaining wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery, signing safety Hylton Stubbs from Miami, nabbing former Florida State running back commit Byron Louis and bringing back four-star defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, who left the Gators in late October dropped but was pulled back to Gainesville by Florida's strong close to the regular season.

Michigan

Michigan being in the mix for a top-seven class is notable considering the program hasn't signed a group so highly regarded in recruiting experts since at least 2017, not that that fact has stopped the Wolverines from capturing a national championship win. No victory was bigger than pulling the cycle's top-ranked recruit, quarterback Bryce Underwood, away from LSU. The local product is expected to step into a starting role right away and dramatically improve the Wolverines' mediocre offense.

Oregon

The Ducks were able to retain five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who was widely expected to transfer to Florida on signing day. Between Wilson and five-star signee Dakorien Moore, Oregon will add two elite receiving talents to the mix next season. In one of the biggest developments of the day, the Ducks managed to offload five-star Naeem Offord from Ohio State, where he had been committed since February. Dan Lanning and his staff were unable to turn around the nation's top-rated tight end in Linkon Cure, who signed with Kansas State but has another four-star addition at the position in Vander Ploog. And if you want to feel old, the Ducks also have quarterback Akili Smith Jr. added, son of former Oregon quarterback and first-round draft pick.

Losers

LSU

Don't feel too bad for LSU, which will sign a new elite class filled with in-state talent. That includes Louisiana's top-rated prospect and the nation's top recruit in Harlem Berry; He is a plug-and-play addition who should bring some much-needed explosiveness to the Tigers running game. But there were misses down the stretch that certainly stung, starting with Underwood, Phillips and four-star receiver Derek Meadows, who signed with Alabama. The Tigers are in the mix to replace Underwood with Bryce Baker, who is on the verge of withdrawing his verbal commitment to North Carolina. However, Penn State has taken a big step for Baker.

The Big 12

TCU is on pace to sign the top class in the Big 12 thanks to more than 20 signees in the state, including four-star receivers Terry Shelton and Ed Small. Next up is Colorado, which signed quarterback Julian Lewis from Southern California by offering the chance to step in right away and replace Shedeur Sanders. But these classes, while solid, are far off the pace of the Big Ten and SEC. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Horned Frogs class is ranked No. 22 nationally and the Buffaloes come in at No. 34, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas

A class hovering around No. 30 nationally is pretty much the norm: Arkansas was ranked No. 28, No. 27, No. 22, No. 28 and No. 29 after five classes. Again, this shows the overwhelming flow of talent to the SEC. Although they are ranked higher than all but one team in the Big 12, the Razorbacks The class among SEC peers comes in only ahead of Vanderbilt, which will sign just 13 players on Wednesday and rely heavily on the transfer portal. Arkansas signed a number of potential impact players who could contribute from the start, including linebacker Tavion Wallace and junior college offensive lineman Bubba Craig.

(This story has been updated with new information.)