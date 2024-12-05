Hale announces remaining Bears tennis schedule





SPRING FIELD Head women's tennis coach at Missouri State Austin Hale announced the remainder of the 2024-2024 season on Thursday. “We have a challenging schedule ahead of us this spring that will prepare us well for conference play,” Hale said. “We have some big-name opponents on the schedule, as well as two teams in Conference USA and one SEC team. We are excited to face some tough opponents and believe these matches will help us peak at the right time and complete our final season in the competition. Missouri Valley Conference strong.” The Bears open the spring with three road games in January, including the Jan. 17 opener at Arkansas State. South Dakota is next on January 23, followed by a trip to Creighton on January 25. February starts with a trip to Searcy, Ark. to take on McNeese State on Feb. 1 and Harding on Feb. 2. MoState will play its first match in Cooper on Feb. 7 at the Cooper Tennis Complex against Kansas City. The Roos are led by head coach Kendell Hale, the father of MoState's Austin Hale . This will be the second time the two Hales will face each other as coaches in a dual match. Central Arkansas makes the trip to Cooper for another battle against the Bears on Feb. 9. The rest of the month includes five road games, starting at Missouri at Columbia on Feb. 15, then SIUE on Feb. 16. The Bears get a taste of Conference USA the following weekend when they take on Western Kentucky on Feb. 23 and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 24. The Bears close out the month of February with a visit to SEMO on February 28. play host to a neutral field game between the Bears and North Alabama the next day (March 1). Oral Roberts will make the trip to Springfield on March 11 for the Bears' final non-conference game of the season. MoState begins its final trip around the Missouri Valley Conference on March 22 at Valparaiso and then on March 23 at UIC. The Bears then begin a four-game home stretch with Bradley on April 4 and Illinois State on April 6. Belmont on April 12 and Murray State on April 13. Missouri State closes the season against Drake on April 18 and UNI on April 19. The 2025 MVC Conference Tournament will be held April 25-27, with Valparaiso as host. #GoBears

