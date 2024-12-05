Sports
Vail Yeti is ready to rock Dobson in Friday's home hockey opener
For the Vail Yeti's final season at Dobson as we know it, team owner Kyle Forte has put together an impressive schedule that will see 21 of the team's 24 games take place at home.
The first two games are Friday and Saturday from 7:45 PM
Now entering his third year as owner of the Yeti, Forte says he has managed to bring so many home games to the city by building on the impressive atmosphere the team has created in its eleven years of existence.
“I think so many teams want to come play in Vail because of the production value of what we bring,” Forte said. “The music, the food, the high level of play, it all creates a great atmosphere that people want to be a part of.”
Forte said DJ Krusher Jones will return with the music this year and Chef John Zavoral will once again bring his signature cheesesteaks and other gourmet dishes to the venue. Forte said the fact that families can come and eat at the event, with free admission for children, makes the Yeti games a big draw for families.
For the adults, the location also offers $5 beer.
Grand final
It will be the last season in Dobson as we know it, as the city of Vail plans to begin a $55 million renovation of the ice arena starting at the end of this season. The city expects to take a season off and complete the renovation in time so that the Yeti can return in the winter of 2026-2027 with an even better offering. It is expected that the team will move to Eagle for home games in the meantime.
The Yeti will compete this final season at “Old Dobson” against several teams it has not competed against before, Forte said, with exciting events planned such as a multimedia matchup against the Empty Netters, which is both a hockey team and a podcast. That event will take place Jan. 10-11 in Dobson.
This weekend's match will be against the Jackson Hole elka team the Yeti had never beaten at their home site in Wyoming until this season.
The Yeti started their season strong by defeating the Moose for the first time ever in Jackson Hole on consecutive nights, November 15-16. Forte says he expects the Moose to seek revenge this weekend in Vail, which should make for two exciting nights of competition.
The Yeti will play the Castle Island Hockey Club from Boston in Dobson from December 13-14, one of the toughest games of the season for the team. Castle Island Hockey features a large field of participants from the Boston metropolitan area, unlike ski area teams, which come from small mountain towns.
Forte said many Castle Island players are former pros who played in the American League and the NHL.
The Yeti will then break for the holidays before returning on Jan. 3 and 4 against the CU alumni squad, another tough team.
Throwing more pucks this year
A portion of the Yeti's profits this season will go to local charities, with the first game benefiting one of the groups doing the most to help locals with the biggest barriers to housing in Eagle County. Forte says housing in the Vail area has been the most difficult part of recruiting new players, so he is especially encouraged to donate a portion of Yeti's profits to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley this weekend.
The Steadman Clinic has also worked to strengthen the popular 'Chuck a puck' programme, where fans can purchase foam pucks and throw them onto the ice in between sessions. While the Chuck a Puck has only had 600 pucks for sale in previous games, 1,000 are available this year.
“Every game sold out before the game even started, so that was a much-needed donation that we are very grateful to the Steadman Clinic for their help with,” Forte said.
Yeti tickets cost $15 if purchased in advance and $20 at the door. Games often sell out and a long line usually forms for those waiting to enter the arena, so it is always advisable to get there early and purchase tickets in advance. At the time of writing, a limited number of season ticket packages were still available for $200, although they were selling out quickly, Forte said.
Visit VailYetiHockey.com to purchase tickets or view this year's program.
