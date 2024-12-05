Prime Table Tennis League debuts in Indore, with 56 stars across eight teams





New Delhi [India]December 5: The Prime Table Tennis League (PTTL) will make its much-awaited debut in Madhya Pradesh from December 13 to 15, 2024, at the iconic Abhay Prashal Club in Indore. Featuring 56 players aged between 11 and 60, along with 8 coaches and 8 managers, the event goes beyond mere competition and celebrates diversity, skill and passion for table tennis. This edition of PTTL showcases an exceptional line-up of talent including local stars like Anusha Kutumbale, Viaan Rajeev, Anuj Soni, Santosh Khirwadkar, Bhagyashree Dave, Kartikey Kaushik, Hiya Patel, Shivam Solanki, Himani Chaturvedi and Zakiya Sultan. With eight dynamic teams Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior and King Pong competing for glory, the event promises three days of exciting competition. The league is not just a competitive platform, but a celebration of table tennis as a sport that transcends age and boundaries. Featuring both promising young players and seasoned veterans, the diverse age range reflects the sport's universal appeal and inclusivity. This makes the event not only a showcase of high-level competition, but also a testament to the unifying and inspiring power of sport. Speaking about the importance of the league, Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association (MPTTA) President Om Soni said in a statement issued by PTTL: “Indore has a proud legacy of nurturing sporting talent, hosting the Prime Table Tennis League is a momentous step on our journey. This event is not just about competition; it is a celebration of the passion, dedication and skill that the sport represents. We hope to inspire more children and families to integrate sports into their daily lives. Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor Open in app

