Sports
Prithvi Shaw told he had to shed '7-10 kg' or else 'future in cricket uncertain': 'Almost every domestic spinner has taken him out'
A series of unfortunate episodes in recent weeks have seen Prithvi Shaw hit a new low as his career enters a downward spiral reminiscent of Vinod Kambli. But former national selector Jatin Paranjape is not ready to label it as a 'doomsday scenario' for the former India U-19 World Cup captain as he believes Shaw is currently undergoing a 'complete overhaul of his mental thinking ' needs.
In mid-October, Shaw was dropped from the Ranji Trophy team in Mumbai, reportedly due to being overweight. However, he did get a chance at his worth when the Mumbai selectors picked him for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Days later, he went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction despite reducing his base price from INR 2 crore to 75 lakhs. Matters got worse for the youngster when he failed to bounce back in the domestic white-ball tournament, where he suffered two three-ball ducks in the first four matches for Mumbai.
Paranjape, in a column in Sportstar, mentioned three things Shaw needs to focus on to recoup his reputation in cricket as he believed the 25-year-old still has time to engineer a turnaround in his career.
“First, he must have an organized mind. Second, he must have an organized game against spin. Third, he must have an organized approach to his fitness conditioning. Being organized is pretty much the upside to the way he should be.” This is certainly a crossroads for him. It's not a point of no return at all, because at 25, he still has time to make a comeback.
'If Shaw can lose between 7 and 10 kilos of body weight'
Paranjape slammed Shaw alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in naming the trio as the three best batsmen in Indian cricket today, but said the only factor that puts the Mumbai batsman behind the last two on the list is his condition. The former Indian cricketer therefore urged Shaw to lose at least 7 to 10 kilograms to survive the uncertainty in Indian cricket.
“If I were Prithvi, I would quickly evaluate and conclude that fitness is a major missing component in his game. Without this, his future in cricket is uncertain. I would like to emphasize this aspect: if he can lose between 7 and 10 kilograms of body fat lose weight without losing strength, that would be a crucial start. If I were in his position, I would camp in Chennai for ten days and start working on this transformation completely over the next 45 to 60 days over the next two or three years,” he wrote.
The other aspect that Paranjape highlighted was the need for Shaw to improve his batting against spinners, urging him to use his feet against the bowling variety.
“I have often told him that he seems overly generous with his wicket, especially against spinners. Almost every domestic spinner in India has managed to get him out. He needs to re-evaluate his game against spin. His game itself is not lacking, he can playing shots.” on both sides of the wicket with ease. But by the time spin comes into play, his feet are tired, and that's related to his fitness,” he explained.
Paranjape felt that if Shaw could shed the extra weight and improve his game against spinners, there would be no end to it as he illustrated his point with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
“Having known him for a long time, I believe Prithvi loves batting. He should emulate legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli who, despite their tremendous success, continue to play out of sheer love for the game. For example, Kohli is like a child in a toy store on the field. That passion is essential.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/prithvi-shaw-told-to-shed-7-10-kgs-else-future-in-cricket-uncertain-almost-every-domestic-spinner-has-got-him-out-101733396125694.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- West Midlands Police has been accused of failing to deal with racism in its ranks
- The UAE National Center of Meteorology detects a 5.5-magnitude earthquake in western Iran – News
- Xi Jinping asks military to be 'absolutely loyal' amid military purge
- Committed to advancing unique India-Bhutan partnership, says PM Modi during meeting with Bhutanese king in New Delhi
- Research shows that longer careers in hockey are linked to a greater risk of CTEExBulletin
- Regarding the PDI-P not recognizing him as a cadre, Jokowi: This means that the party is an individual
- White House official: 8 US telecommunications providers hacked by Chinese
- Tennis official from Bosnia and Herzegovina suspended for four years
- Trump calls for dismissal of charges in Georgia election interference case | Donald Trump
- Airbus cuts about 500 UK jobs to cut costs
- A player's predictable death raises existential questions for college football | College football
- Talanx issues US$100 million bond for Chile earthquake risk