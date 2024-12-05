Prithvi Shaw told he had to shed '7-10 kg' or else 'future in cricket uncertain': 'Almost every domestic spinner has taken him out'

A series of unfortunate episodes in recent weeks have seen Prithvi Shaw hit a new low as his career enters a downward spiral reminiscent of Vinod Kambli. But former national selector Jatin Paranjape is not ready to label it as a 'doomsday scenario' for the former India U-19 World Cup captain as he believes Shaw is currently undergoing a 'complete overhaul of his mental thinking ' needs. Prithvi Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction (DC-X)

In mid-October, Shaw was dropped from the Ranji Trophy team in Mumbai, reportedly due to being overweight. However, he did get a chance at his worth when the Mumbai selectors picked him for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Days later, he went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction despite reducing his base price from INR 2 crore to 75 lakhs. Matters got worse for the youngster when he failed to bounce back in the domestic white-ball tournament, where he suffered two three-ball ducks in the first four matches for Mumbai.

Paranjape, in a column in Sportstar, mentioned three things Shaw needs to focus on to recoup his reputation in cricket as he believed the 25-year-old still has time to engineer a turnaround in his career.

“First, he must have an organized mind. Second, he must have an organized game against spin. Third, he must have an organized approach to his fitness conditioning. Being organized is pretty much the upside to the way he should be.” This is certainly a crossroads for him. It's not a point of no return at all, because at 25, he still has time to make a comeback.

'If Shaw can lose between 7 and 10 kilos of body weight'

Paranjape slammed Shaw alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in naming the trio as the three best batsmen in Indian cricket today, but said the only factor that puts the Mumbai batsman behind the last two on the list is his condition. The former Indian cricketer therefore urged Shaw to lose at least 7 to 10 kilograms to survive the uncertainty in Indian cricket.

“If I were Prithvi, I would quickly evaluate and conclude that fitness is a major missing component in his game. Without this, his future in cricket is uncertain. I would like to emphasize this aspect: if he can lose between 7 and 10 kilograms of body fat lose weight without losing strength, that would be a crucial start. If I were in his position, I would camp in Chennai for ten days and start working on this transformation completely over the next 45 to 60 days over the next two or three years,” he wrote.

The other aspect that Paranjape highlighted was the need for Shaw to improve his batting against spinners, urging him to use his feet against the bowling variety.

“I have often told him that he seems overly generous with his wicket, especially against spinners. Almost every domestic spinner in India has managed to get him out. He needs to re-evaluate his game against spin. His game itself is not lacking, he can playing shots.” on both sides of the wicket with ease. But by the time spin comes into play, his feet are tired, and that's related to his fitness,” he explained.

Paranjape felt that if Shaw could shed the extra weight and improve his game against spinners, there would be no end to it as he illustrated his point with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

“Having known him for a long time, I believe Prithvi loves batting. He should emulate legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli who, despite their tremendous success, continue to play out of sheer love for the game. For example, Kohli is like a child in a toy store on the field. That passion is essential.”