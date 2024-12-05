IIt is clearly the duty of the colleges that have allowed these monstrous evils to grow up and become intense to purge themselves of such immoralities. Intercollegiate and interscholastic football should be banned until a fair game is formulated.

Those were the words by Charles W. Eliot, president of Harvard University in 1906, a year later three college players died playing football, part of a wave of deaths that led many colleges to leave the sport and President Roosevelt to call for safety reforms in the game he loved. Unfortunately, Eliot's words resonate as if they were written today: On November 29, Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. died from a head injury he had suffered during a match the month before. He was only twenty years old.

It is clear that football remains the fundamentally unsafe enterprise that Eliot envisioned, and as such still has no place in institutions that supposedly provide education, development and care there. While the gruesome death of a player like Burnett should be enough to reevaluate the sport's place in schools, and we note that another eight players in K-12 died within one month from football earlier this year, and in the days since Burnett's death, two more high school players have attended admitted to hospital after receipt brain surgery In addressing head injuries, we cannot lose sight of the long-term costs that head injuries impose, even for those who survive.

World-renowned neurologist and neuropathologist Ann McKee has revealed that contact athletes under the age of 30 have a significantly increased risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder associated with head injuries, both concussion and sub-concussion. CTE has a range of harmful effects health consequences including memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, anxiety, suicidality, parkinsonism and ultimately progressive dementia. McKee recently saidbased on research findings from her Boston laboratory, the fact that more than 40% of young contact and collision athletes in the UNITE brain bank have CTE is notable, given that community brain bank studies show that less than 1% of overall population has CTE.

Boston University also found that every 2.6 years of participation in football doubles the risk of contracting CTE and so on the chance for development parkinsonism are 61% higher for those who have played organized football, and three times higher than for those who have played at the college and NFL levels.

If the purpose of universities is to cultivate the mind, it is almost impossible to deny that football, by degrading the brain, is antithetical to that.

This is the perspective of Ben Thiel, former University of Oregon and Angelo State football player. When he heard about Burnett's tragic death, he told us: Football thrives on clashes and sacrifice, but at what cost? No amount of helmet or rule changes can eliminate the inherent dangers of a sport that leaves young athletes vulnerable to catastrophic injuries. How many more lives do we have to lose before we admit that the risks of college football far outweigh its benefits?

In our new book The end of college footballwe spoke to 25 former college football players about their experiences in the sport. Over and over again they told us that head injuries are an epidemic and that university administrators aren't putting much effort into solving them. (Notably, the NCAA itself has since received direct warnings from medical experts about the dangers of head injuries in football. as early as 1973.)

A former player told us that I played with guys in the NFL who committed suicide and then were diagnosed with CTE when they did the autopsy, so think about that: Boy, I hit my head on that guy's head, so What's wrong with me when that was clearly going on with him?

Another player said he is suffering from panic disorder today which is probably linked to all the concussions, while a third said the scariest thing for him is that he doesn't even know [the] price I paid in terms of cognitive ability, in terms of how many concussions have I experienced, how many times have I had a concussion and not reported it?

A fourth player demonstrated the extreme consequences of experiencing a head injury by describing what happened during the game immediately after he had just suffered a concussion and, let's be clear, was cleared to play. And we were playing a completely different play, and I was making the same play. It's a game where I pull and block the corner. So I pulled way out into the open field, and the second time I did it, it looked absolutely ridiculous because it was a pass play, and I pulled back without running into anything. Later, I was watching the movie and the coach said, What the hell are you doing? I thought, I don't remember this at all.

While that coach may have placed the onus on his player, the truth is that it is the coaches, concerned with winning at all costs and the lucrative rewards such triumph will bring them, who bear the brunt of the blame responsibility for putting young men in a position to suffer damage from head injuries.

One player explained, “They scare you into not reporting your injuries, especially concussions, because they treat you even worse as a person because they just think you're faking it.

As a result, players learn not to report concussions, leading to rampant underreporting. Another player explained how impossible it is to eliminate head injuries from the sport: We had maybe 30 padded practices in 28 days, you hit your head thousands of times in those four weeks with a G-force of at least 20 Gs. You know it from experience, but you don't know the science behind it. My teammate, sometimes everything went black like [he] hit. And I learned by playing with him, pretending to be on the ground, just to tap him, because everything would be black for a moment. And he said, Wait, wait, wait, then [hed nod] and said, okay, and then I would help him up. So that's it [a] dramatic case. But the gap between what you can study in a lab and what actually happens in the field is so wide, and I think brain injury physicians are either consciously or genuinely unaware of the fact that [redacted teammate]everything was black for him on the field, because he is a zero in that data set. You know, he never had a concussion. It's absurd.

The ubiquity of head injuries means players have to find ways to cope: surprisingly, many jokes were made about it. There was, you know, if you had a spatial moment, like, “Oh, it's that CTE intervening. A little bit of dark humor, just a little bit.”

While the need for players to use these types of jokes to cope with the fear and risk that is their daily reality is completely understandable, there is nothing funny about the devastating consequences for victims of the sport like Burnett.

It is, we hope, clear that while the harm college football players experience from head injuries is undeniable, it is completely predictable. Even if it's underreported, we have all the data we need to understand the inherent hazards and, frankly, we've had all the data we need to understand the inherent hazards for 50 years. if not more than 100 years. This means that no matter how many self-denying explanations universities offer to survivors, the bottom line is that they bear responsibility.

Maybe it's finally time to do that listen to the words of Eliot and accept that football as it is now played is completely unsuitable for colleges and schools, for it is childish to imagine that the athletic authorities who have allowed football to become a ruthless [and] the demoralizing game can be trusted to reform it.