Research shows that longer careers in hockey are linked to a greater risk of CTEExBulletin





A study shows that male hockey players – of all ages – are at risk for the degenerative brain disease CTE. The study also showed that the longer someone practices the sport, the greater the risk.





STEVE INSKEEP, HOST: We have news this morning about a brain disease known as CTE. It affects athletes who practice one of the biggest winter sports. NPR's Becky Sullivan reports. BECKY SULLIVAN, BYLINE: The factors that cause CTE – or chronic traumatic encephalopathy – are not unique to football, says researcher Dr. Jesse Mez. JESSE MEZ: What we know from American football is that it's this accumulation of hits, thousands of hits throughout the career, that are really linked to this disease and this pathology. We know less about hockey. SULLIVAN: Mez is a neurologist at Boston University and co-author of the new study in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. The reason he and his fellow researchers had studied football the most was because they rely on brain donations from deceased athletes. For years they mainly came from football. Now they finally had enough samples of hockey players – 77 brains to be exact. MEZ: So we had professionals, juniors, semi-professional, college, high school, youth. SULLIVAN: Of those who played only youth or high school hockey, about 10% had CTE. But among professional players, that number was 96%. Selection bias is certainly a factor that Mez acknowledges, as families are more likely to donate brains if they see signs of cognitive decline in their loved ones. Still, the relationship between CTE and the length of a player's career was clear. MEZ: We found that with each additional year of play, the risk of CTE increased by 34%. SULLIVAN: The research gap between football and other sports left questions about the risk lingering. Last year, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman disputed in an interview on MORNING EDITION that there could be a link between playing in the NHL and developing CTE. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) GARY BETTMAN: There have been isolated cases of players who have played the game and had CTE, but that doesn't mean it necessarily stemmed from playing in the NHL. SULLIVAN: Mez says he and his fellow researchers were able to look at 19 brains of NHL players. All but one showed signs of CTE. He says this should be concerning. Becky Sullivan, NPR News. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Please visit the terms of use and consent pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are produced on an urgent deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not yet be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/12/05/nx-s1-5215996/study-finds-longer-careers-in-ice-hockey-are-linked-to-a-greater-risk-of-cte The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos