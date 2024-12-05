Big blow for India as 2026 shooting, hockey and youth Olympics





NEW DELHI: In a significant setback to India's medal prospects, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) governing body has dropped shooting, weightlifting and hockey from the list of medal sports for the much-awaited 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Dakar. Senegal. The decision was made at a meeting in Lausanne on December 3, where the IOC confirmed the events and athlete quotas for the Games, which were due to take place from October 31 to November 13, 2026. The IOC announced that all 35 International Federations (IFs) would remain officially involved in Dakar 2026, with 25 sports included in the competition program and 10 designated as part of the engagement programme. The engagement program includes non-medal sports including canoe-kayak, golf, hockey, karate, modern pentathlon, shooting, sport climbing, surfing, tennis and weightlifting. Dakar 2026 will feature one discipline from each of the 25 medal sports, including athletics, aquatics, archery, badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, breaking, cycling, equestrian, fencing, indoor football, gymnastics, handball, judo, coastal rowing, rugby sevens, sailing , skateboarding, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, beach volleyball, beach wrestling and wushu. This is in sharp contrast to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where India won 13 medals, including three golds, nine silvers and one bronze. Shooting alone yielded four medals, including two gold and two silver, while hockey and weightlifting yielded two silver and one gold medal respectively. The absence of shooting, weightlifting and hockey from the medal events is likely to have a significant impact on India's performance. In 2018, star shooter Manu Bhaker won gold in the girls' 10m air pistol and silver in the mixed 10m air pistol, while Simran Kaur earned silver in the girls' 43kg freestyle wrestling. However, in Dakar 2026, wrestling will only take place as beach wrestling. The IOC emphasized that the excluded sports would still be present through on-site interactive activities and digital platforms, emphasizing their importance as integral components of the Youth Olympic Games. The Dakar YOG will feature 151 events, a reduction from the 241 events held during the Buenos Aires edition, with an equal split of 72 events for men and women, in addition to seven mixed-sex events. The total athlete quota is set at 2,700. The IOC noted that for the first time in the history of Summer Yoga, full gender equality would be achieved, not only in the total number of athletes, but also for each sport, discipline and event. This decision is in line with the IOC's commitment to deliver a streamlined and efficient program while maintaining the elite nature of the competition. Originally scheduled for 2022, the 2026 Youth Olympic Games were postponed by four years due to the operational and economic challenges posed by the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Games will take place in three locations in Senegal, Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. The exclusion of three key sports from the medal list poses a significant challenge to India's medal aspirations at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, reducing opportunities for young athletes to replicate or surpass the country's previous successes on the world stage.

