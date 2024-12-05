USF Football adds 25 new Bulls on the first day of the NCAA early signing period

SIGNING DAY CENTRAL – Complete selection and biographies

TAMPA, FL., DEC. 4, 2024

Head coach Alex Golesh and South Florida Football staff announced the addition of 25 new Bulls in a 2025 Signing Class that topped the American Athletic Conference for the second year in a row when the NCAA Early Signing Period began Wednesday.

For the second year in a row, USF's 2025 Class was among the very best among programs outside the autonomous four conferences of Rivals, 247Sports and On3. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Rivals ranked the Bulls class second in The American and second among all programs outside the four autonomous conferences, a year after placing top in both, and ahead of eight autonomous conference programs.

On Wednesday, USF announced the addition of 23 high school student-athletes, a junior college transfer and an Australian punter. The NCAA transfer portal, where the Bulls are expected to add several players, will open on December 9.

“This is the first class where we've had two full years of recruiting and two full years of a cycle, so we're very happy,” Golesh said. “I think last year's class turned out to be what people were talking about, which was the best Group of Five class in the country and a top 50 class. I think this one, when all is said and done, will ultimately be a class will be in exactly the same spirit.

“I think what we've done this past year is limited to the guys that we think can come in and certainly make an impact right away, but guys that completely fit what we're trying to build here, fit what the school is, fit what we look for in football players: really tough, really smart, really competitive guys who play for elite high school programs, who play for elite high school coaches, who know how to work and know how to help build.”

In the Class of 2025, the Bulls added players from eight states and Washington, D.C., as well as Canada and Australia. Ten signatories are from the state of Florida, five from Georgia, two from Ohio and one each from Texas, Mississippi, Maryland, Indiana and Rhode Island.

In violation,USF added 11 players, including quarterbackLocklan Hewlett(6-1, 175/St. Augustine, Florida) who has thrown for more than 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns while leading St. Augustine High School to back-to-back Florida Class 3S state championships.

The Bulls added five offensive linemen. Among them is a 6-5, 310-pound Coffeyville CC transferKhalil Walkerthe only junior college member of the class, and a native of TampaGerrick Gordon Jr.(6-4, 290/Reddick, Florida), a late flip to the Bulls class.Collin Bellomy(6-7, 270/Powder Springs, Ga.),Khalil Collins(6-1, 288/Moultrie, Ga.) andCaleb Harris(6-4, 260/Miami, Florida) also join the Bulls' offensive line.

USF added a pair of tight endsTayte Crable(6-5, 215/Massillon, Ohio) andBrandon Kubay(6-3, 225/Manitoba, Canada), and a pair of running backsChase Garnett(5-9, 202/Fort Worth, Texas), who ran for more than 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his final two seasons as a state championship-winning player, andKinkle tray(5-11, 185/Holly Springs, Miss.), who rushed for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns and won a state championship in the 100-meter track his senior year.

The Bulls also added three receiversJeremiah Koger(6-3, 190/Baltimore, Md.), whose St. Frances Academy team earned a No. 1 ranking in Maryland and No. 8 nationally,Kory Pettigrew(6-1, 180/Kathleen, Georgia), whose Perry High School team won a Georgia state championship, andChristian Neptune(5-11, 180/Cantonment, Florida), totaling more than 1,700 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.

In my defense,USF added three defensive linemen, includingEli Jones(6-3, 245/Venice, Florida), who has 108 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, three sacks his senior year,Brooks Williams Jr.(6-6, 220/Port Saint Lucie, Fla.), who had 57 tackles and five sacks as a senior, andMarcus Williams(6-2, 275/Valdosta, Ga.), who recorded 93 tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a senior.

Three linebackers also joined the Bulls.DeAngelo Bowden(6-0, 215/Washington, DC), who led his league in sacks, andGavin Leach(6-2, 205/Newburgh, Ind.), who posted 100 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in nine games his senior season, and outside linebackerChristian Smith(6-3, 230/Marietta, Ga.), who posted 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior.

The Bulls added five players in the secondary, includingJermichael Gillis(6-1, 170/Lakeland, Florida), who was a big part of back-to-back state championship teams for Lakeland High School, helping the Dreadnaughts to a No. 2 ranking in Florida and back to the 2024 state semifinals. He was accompanied byJeremiah Jones(6-0, 185/Riverview, Fla.), who had a program-record five interceptions as a senior,Gavin Jenkins(6-2, 170/Lake Butler, Florida), a two-way player at cornerback and wide receiver at Union County High School,Herlin Perry Jr.(5-11, 165/East Providence, RI), andJabari Smith(5-11, 155/Orlando, Florida), a two-way player at Wekiva High School who posted 218 tackles and 828 all-purpose yards in his career.

The Bulls also continued their streak of Australian punters, adding 6-2, 195 poundsLucas Goaterfrom Melbourne, Australia. The 24-year-old has played in multiple Australian Rules Football competitions and was developed as a punter by ProKick Australia.

USF is expected to welcome as many as three-quarters of the early signing class to join the team as early enrollees in January, and as many as eight are expected to join the team in bowl practices ahead of the 12 of USF.ebowl game appearance at the Hawai'i Bowl on December 24 in Honolulu, Hawai'i.

