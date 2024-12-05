Sports
England's Harry Brook rises to a career-best ranking in test cricket
By Ian Omoro
In England's eight-wicket win against New Zealand in Christchurch, Harry Brook's excellent 171 in the first innings moved him to second place in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batsmen, bridging the gap with colleague Joe Root. With his eighth century in Test cricket, Brook reached a career-high rating of 854, reducing the difference between him and Root to just 41 points. The former England captain suffered a rare setback in the same match, recording his first Test duck in more than two years.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had moved to No. 2 after his 161 win in India's Test victory in Perth, has fallen to No. 4 as Brook has emerged as Root's closest opponent and the Australia vs. extended break between tests one and two. In Christchurch, Kane Williamson scored 93 and 61 to retain third place.
After bowling out Sri Lanka for 42 in the first innings, South Africa defeated them by 233 runs in the first Test match in Durban. The heroes of that victory are now in the top 10.
Temba Bavuma gained 14 places and was placed in the top ten at number 10 after scoring 70 and 113 in that test. In Durban, Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his 7 for 13 and 4 for 73 appearances, moving him up 19 places to ninth in the bowlers' rankings and to second, after Ravindra Jadeja, in the all-rounders' rankings. table.
Tristan Stubbs, a batsman for South Africa, moved up 29 ranks to number 42 after scoring 122 in the second innings against Sri Lanka.
Despite a lackluster performance in Durban, Kamindu Mendis moved up two places among the batters, so it wasn't all terrible for Sri Lanka. Although he was the only Sri Lankan batsman to reach double figures with 13 in the first innings and 10 in the second, he still managed to surpass Saud Shakeel and Steven Smith to take seventh place. Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal's 83 in the second innings moved him up two places to 17th.
In the bowling rankings, Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando also impressed by moving up four places to 29th. Following their performances against New Zealand, England's Brydon Carse (up 21 places to 43rd) and Shoaib Bashir (up four places to 48th) both made progress.
After some excellent performances in Zimbabwe, Pakistan's Saim Ayub continued to grow, rising 12 places to 78th in the ODI batting rankings and 39 places to 119th in the T20Is. Teammate Abbas Afridi climbed 20 places to 61st among T20I bowlers, while Zimbabwe's senior all-rounder Sikandar Raza climbed six places to 40th in the ODI bowling rankings.
|
