The Jayhawks have had 12 recognized on the All-Big 12 football teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. The Kansas Jayhawks had 12 players earn All-Big 12 recognition on Thursday, including three All-Big 12 First Team selections and the Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year at redshirt junior quarterback Milestone Daniels .

Three seniors were named to the All-Big 12 First Team as Jared Casey earned the nod as a fullback and was joined by cornerbacks Cobe Bryant And Mello Dotson with Bryant receiving a unanimous selection. Bryant has been named All-Big 12 First Team in three consecutive seasons.

Four Jayhawks earned All-Big 12 Second Team selections, including Logan Brown , Michael Ford Jr. And Bryce Foster both on the offensive line and in defense Daan Molenaar .

Kansas had four honorable mentions at running back Devin Neal offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue defensive end Jeremy Robinson and linebacker JB Brown . Additionally, Dotson earned an honorable mention for the Defensive Player of the Year award and Logan Brown was an honorable mention for Offensive Lineman of the Year.

In total, 12 players combined to receive 14 All-Big 12 recognitions. This marks the second straight season and fifth time in Big 12 history that Kansas has had at least three All-Big 12 First Team selections.

Daniels becomes the first Jayhawk to be named the Big 12's Scholar-Athlete of the Year following his redshirt junior season. Daniels, one of four captains for Kansas, started all 12 games under center and completed 171 of 300 (57.0 percent) passes for 2,454 yards and 14 touchdowns. His yardage mark is No. 7 in school history for a single season, while his 14 touchdown passes are tied for 10th. Daniels was previously named an Academic All-American and All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2022.

Casey earns his first career All-Big 12 selection following his senior season. Casey, a prized blocker with reliable hands, was fifth on the team with 18 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He was previously named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and was named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Bryant becomes the first Kansas football player to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors in three consecutive seasons as he caps his career with a unanimous selection to the team. Bryant ranked third in the Big 12 with four interceptions and finished his career with 13 interceptions, which ranks third among all cornerbacks nationally. Bryant's thirteen career interceptions rank second in program history, behind only Ray Evans' seventeen career interceptions.

Dotson earns all-conference honors for the second straight season while earning his first selection to the All-Big 12 First Team. In his senior season, Dotson's five interceptions tied the Big 12 lead and are the third-most among cornerbacks nationally. Dotson was the only player in the Big 12 with two interceptions returned for a touchdown, setting the Kansas school record with four career interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Logan Brown Ford and Foster earned spots on the All-Big 12 Second Team and Cabeldue was named honorable mention after helping pave the way for a Kansas rushing attack that ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 with a 212.2 average yards per game on the ground. The Jayhawks also had the fewest sacks allowed in the Big 12 with 10 in 12 games.

Miller made the most of his first year as a starter for Kansas and earns his first career All-Big 12 selection. He led the Jayhawks and ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 6.0 sacks while tying for the team lead with 9.5 tackles-for-loss. Miller totaled 32 tackles this season and added four quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Neal caps his decorated career as a Jayhawk with his fourth All-Big 12 selection, earning Second Team honors last season and honorable mention honors in 2021 and 2022. Neal was the fifth-leading rusher in the Big 12 this season , rushing for 1,266 yards, averaging 105.5 yards per game while ranking fourth in the league with 16 rushing touchdowns. Neal is the only player in program history with three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and graduates as KU's career leader in rushing yards (4,343), rushing touchdowns (49), total touchdowns (53) and 100-yard rushing games (20).

Robinson picked up a second straight All-Big 12 selection after a senior season in which he totaled 22 tackles. He was second on the team with 5.5 sacks and third with 8.5 tackles-for-loss while adding five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Senior JB Brown caps his career at Kansas with his first All-Big 12 honor. Brown was KU's leading tackler in 2024, totaling 74 stops (52 solo, 22 assist), and tied Miller for the team lead with 9.5 tackles for loss. Brown also recorded 5.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Co-scientist Athlete of the Year

Milestone Daniels (QB)

All-Big 12 first team

Jared Casey (FB)

Cobe Bryant (DB) (#Unanimous)

Mello Dotson (DB)

All-Big 12 Second Team

Logan Brown (OL)

Michael Ford Jr. (OL)

Bryce Foster (OL)

Daan Molenaar (DL)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Mello Dotson (DPoY)

Logan Brown (OLoY)

Devin Neal (RB)

Bryce Cabeldue (OL)

Jeremy Robinson (DL)