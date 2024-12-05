



After an exciting day of high-level tennis competition, the men's quarterfinals and women's semifinals are set for the USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

Two-time defending women's singles champion and top seed Mariko Fritz-Krockow prevailed over unseeded Carolyn Kramer of St. Louis 6-1, 6-4 in a quarterfinal on Court No. 2. Fritz-Krockow, 41, meets former WTA touring professional Ros Nideffer (above) of San Tan Valley, Ariz., in the semifinals (after press time).

Nideffer, a two-time Wimbledon singles quarterfinalist who reached a career-high No. 12 in the WTA singles rankings in 1986, used her experience and a strong serve-and-volley game to defeat fourth-seeded Jennifer Rens of La Jolla, 6, off. -1, 6-4 on court no. 8.

Following her outright victory, the 64-year-old Nideffer, who is seeded No. 2 in the women's doubles draw with Fritz-Krockow, spoke about playing in this week's USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships. Mariko asked me to double. I couldn't turn that down. It's a huge honor for her to ask me. I started thinking about it and since I'm here I might as well play a few singles. “I'm just happy to be on the field and finding my game,” Nideffer said. I'm the weak link of the team. There's a bit of pressure on me. I like playing doubles, it's fun to be here.

When asked what inspires her to continue playing competitive tennis, Nideffer, a two-time French Open doubles champion, said: I enjoy the competition and challenging myself. I won't be the player I was, I'll just try to stay in shape and enjoy hitting the ball. I expect to get some match play and score some points to help my doubles play.

In the bottom half of the women's singles draw, third-seeded Anna Anikanova of Ramona eased past unseeded Dianne Lee of Austin, Texas, 6-1, 6-0, while Sanem Ahearnof Carlsbad defeated San Diego's Christine Anzai 6-0 , 6-2. Anikanova will play against Ahearn. the semi-finals (after press time).

The top seeds in the men's singles draw reached the quarter-finals with impressive back-to-back wins. Top-seeded Henry Choi of Vancouver, Canada, defeated San Diego's Eric Leroux 6-1, 6-0 in a late afternoon match. Choi will play fifth-seeded Brian Murphy of Mercer Island, Washington, on Thursday (after press time).

Second-seeded Daniel Plasa of Atlanta defeated unseeded Christopher Arnsof Encinitas 6-0, 6-1. Plasa will face fifth-seeded Andrew Cheney of Scottsdale, Ariz., in the quarterfinals. (after press time). Tee times for each day of the tournament are 8am Friday, December 6; Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8 9:00 am

La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club welcomes tennis spectators to the tournament with free admission. On-site parking is available for a small fee.

Also on the agenda are the USTA National Father/Son and Grandfather/Grandson Hard Court Doubles Championships beginning Friday, December 6 with matches concluding on Sunday, December 8. The Father/Son Championship has been held continuously at La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club since 1959, attracting the best father and son tennis teams in the country.

USTA gold, silver and bronze balls are awarded to first, second and third place finishes in all events. The USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships are part of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Masters Tour. The newly renamed Masters Tour, formerly known as the ITF Seniors Tour, includes individual and team singles, doubles and mixed doubles events at various levels for each five-year age increase from 30-plus to 90-plus.

Designated by Tennis Resorts Online as one of the Top 100 Tennis Resorts in the World, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club got its start in 1942, when it hosted its first major tournament, the Pacific Coast Men's Doubles Championship.

