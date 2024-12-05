Norwood Woody Babcock Gove (1932-2024) died peacefully at his home on Monday 25 November 2024, aged 92. He led an active and productive life, devoted to his family, his community and the world at large.

Norwood was born on October 23, 1932 in New York City, the son of Grace Potter Gove, of Worcester, MA, and Philip Babcock Gove, of Concord, NH. Grace was a playwright and a student of foreign languages. She was an outspoken environmentalist and feminist. For example, her children remember her regularly returning mail to the sender if it was addressed to “Mrs Philip Gove”. Philip was a literary scholar. He and his family were research fellows at the University of Oxford when the Second World War broke out. The family sailed back to America on the last civilian ship allowed to cross the ocean until the end of the war. In the United States, Philip resumed teaching and research in New York. He received his PhD in English from Columbia University in 1941. But within a few months he enlisted in the Navy. Grace, Norwood and his younger sister Susan spent the war years near the naval bases in San Diego and Seattle where Philip was stationed. After the war, Philip did not return to academia. Instead, he chose to take an editorial position at the Merriam-Webster Dictionary Company in Springfield, Massachusetts. He spent the rest of his career there, gaining fame and some notoriety as editor-in-chief of Webster's Third New International Dictionary, Unabridged. Norwood spent the rest of his childhood, through high school, in the nearby town of Warren, Massachusetts, where his parents had purchased a farm of approximately 200 acres. Under Grace's guidance, Norwood, Susan and newly arrived second sister Doris milked cows, cared for other animals and gardened. They produced all the food the family needed. Norwood was the only student in his high school graduating class to go to college. He studied physics at Harvard University (it was close enough that he could hitchhike home during school breaks). He also developed a love for theater and music at university. In particular, he acted, sang and even helped produce many Gilbert and Sullivan shows, and he learned all the songs from Tom Lehrer, one of his math teachers. He could quote and sing the lyrics of G&S and Lehrer for the rest of his life. He graduated in 1953 and went on to study at the University of Illinois (while studying physics, he also became interested in computers and the University of Illinois was one of the few schools that had its own computer at the time). . He received his PhD in nuclear physics in 1958.

With his knowledge of physics and computer science, Dr. Gove well into the Nuclear Research Data Project – an attempt to fully document all known properties of all known nuclear particles (a body of knowledge that was in a state of development). flux in those years) based in Washington DC and led by Dr. Katherine Way. Thanks to the persuasion of Oak Ridge National Laboratory Director Dr. Alvin Weinberg, this entire project was officially moved to the laboratory on January 1, 1964.

When that project ended, Dr. Gove moved to a group called the Maths Panel and focused on operations research, and this was followed by moving into computer science and pioneering the field now known as data science. He remained in Oak Ridge for the remainder of his career, with the exception of a three-year leave of absence from the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria.

While still in DC, on New Year's Day 1959 he met Ruth Eleanor Miller, a geologist working for the US Geological Survey, with offices at the Smithsonian Institution's Natural History Museum. They became engaged and planned to get married on Halloween of that year. But after the arrangements were made, the officer on duty realized it was a Saturday and canceled. Consequently, the couple moved the wedding up a day and were married during their lunch break at the courthouse by a federal juvenile court judge; after the ceremony they both went back to work. They celebrated their 65th anniversary on October 30, 2024. They raised three sons: David, Alan and Andrew. Over the years, Noddy (as he was often called by family members) and Ruth never had an argument.

Woody (as most of his friends knew him) was a thoughtful, soft-spoken man, but he nevertheless touched many lives in the community. He was an active supporter, frequent performer, occasional director and sometime writer at the Oak Ridge Community Playhouse (both junior and senior). He wrote The Little Green Child and other poems. He regularly donated his time and expertise to Recording For The Blind, usually reading scientific textbooks requested by aspiring scholars, for which he not only provided accurate statements but also thorough and vivid descriptions of complex images and diagrams. In later years he regularly entertained children (and many adults!) with his tall tales and poetry in libraries, storytelling festivals, classrooms and other locations. He also developed a lecture entitled Growing Up with a Lexicographer, which he delivered at colleges and to the general public. Other favorite activities included hiking and camping, snow skiing, water sports, tennis, table tennis, pickleball, traveling and pursuing continuing education.

Shortly before his death, while speaking to family, Norwood explained that throughout his life, the concept of Truth in physics was an illusion, or worse, a cudgel used to divide people. As he put it, we can observe the universe and come up with elaborate models for how it works, but there is no fundamental truth to be found, better models just need to be created. When asked if he believed in gravity, he replied that it is a very successful model for predicting what will happen next, but clinging to “faith” is counterproductive. So maybe it's not 100% true that everyone who knew Woody loved him, but in the model we've developed from years of observations, it's at least the most accurate model we have.

Norwood had no ambition to leave a monument of any kind. A 'vanity', he would call it. He didn't want a funeral. If you want to honor his memory, get out and volunteer in your community; talk to people who are different from you and really listen to them; always help when you can, comfort when you cannot; and pay attention to the world around you, looking for observations, especially those that disagree with your model of the universe, because they can make your model better. Norwood is survived by his wife Ruth of Oak Ridge, TN, sister Doris of Knoxville, TN, sons David of Bakersfield, CA, Alan of Chapel Hill, NC, and Andrew of Bainbridge Island, WA, grandchildren Darshan, Sayali, Daniel and Ella, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

What the family would most like and be most comforted by in their time of loss, in lieu of flowers or cards, is that everyone who knew him would contribute memories, in words and/or pictures, to Norwood's memorial page, which can be found at http://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/norwood-babcock-gove/9777.