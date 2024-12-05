Amid the crash and bash of T20 cricket, bowlers have slowly regained control in Tests and the game is better for it

Conversations about cricket since the introduction of the shorter formats of the game have been dominated by the balance of power between the bat and the ball.

The dominance of batters around the world worried the game's purists, with batters piling up century after century on fields that resembled highways. This wasn't a great spectacle for even the biggest cricket fan, let alone for new fans trying to get into the sport.

While T20 matches, especially in the IPL, seem to be squarely focused on the batters, the ball seems to be regaining some of its Test-level power and the sport is better off for it.

Last week, Sri Lanka became the latest side to score an astonishingly low score after being blown out for just 42 runs in Durban against South Africa in an innings that lasted barely an hour. It was the second shortest innings in terms of number of balls played in the history of Test cricket.

Sri Lanka has become the second full-fledged nation to score for less than 50 in a Test in recent months, after India were dismissed for just 46 against New Zealand in Bengaluru on their way to a 3-0 defeat at home.

Marco Jansen took seven wickets as South Africa rolled against Sri Lanka for a record-low Test score of 42 last week. (Getty Images: Darren Stewart)

Bowlers may not get their way in the shorter formats of the game, and may never do so, but in the longer format it seems we're getting a more even contest over the last decade.

Cricket fans often associate fireworks in the sport exclusively with batters coming off the line and plundering ball after ball into and sometimes over the stands. However, there remains something equally exciting about a bowler holding his tail up and running through a batting line-up.

Of all the periods of play after India's victory over Australia in Perth last week, the most exciting part of the Test was Jasprit Bumrah bringing Australia's batting line-up to its knees late on the first day.

The bowlers are back and that's good news for pretty much all of us, unless you're the one facing them.

The numbers behind the ball's revival in Tests

Assessing the numbers in Test cricket over the past decade compared to the decade that preceded it makes for interesting reading.

Firstly, of the 50 lowest team scores in Test cricket history, nine have come in the last decade, led by India's infamous 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in 2020.

That 36 was the lowest score by any team since the turn of the century, slightly before Ireland's capitulation to England at Lord's in 2019, where they were rolled for 38.

New Zealand's 26 all out against England in Auckland in 1955 remains the record low in Test cricket, a figure that will take a serious beating.

In the last ten years of Test matches being played, the batting average of almost every Test-playing nation has fallen since the previous decade.

In Test matches played between 2004 and 2013, South Africa led the way, averaging 39.38 runs per wicket, slightly more than Australia's 38.49.

Australia has regained the lead over the past decade, but its average of 35.92 runs per wicket over the past decade is a figure that would have ranked sixth between 2004 and 2013.

In a decade where almost every other country has found batting more difficult, New Zealand has completely bucked this trend and increased its average from 30.49 in matches played between 2004 and 2013, to 35.35 in the last decade, putting it on second place is behind Australia.

South Africa has suffered the most dramatic decline over the past decade, averaging just 28.83 per wicket, down from 39.38, while Sri Lanka has risen from an average of 36.74 in Tests between 2004 and 2013 to just 31.14 in Tests in the last decade.

A deeper look at the Proteas figures over the past decade shows that they have rolled into lower scores with much more regularity over the past decade.

In the 95 Tests South Africa have played over the past decade, they have been bowled out under 150 18 times. In the decade preceding that, they were only fired seven times under 150.

Australia have been bowled for less than 150 thirteen times in the last ten years, compared to just eight times in the previous decade.

Simply put, teams are getting rolled more and more.

A combination of factors causes the low scores

A look at the numbers begs the question: what's behind the low scores? There are several reasons.

One is quite simple: some of the greatest hitters in the history of Test cricket disappeared from the game before the last decade.

Test cricket's four best run-getters of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid, all played their best cricket sometime between 2004 and 2013 when they shot up the charts. All four players retired more than a decade ago. England's Alastair Cook, sixth all-time, retired in 2018, while Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, seventh all-time, retired in 2015.

Of the top 20 run-scorers in Test cricket history, three are South Africans, with Kallis joined by Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith. Kallis and Smith retired in 2013 and 2014 respectively, while Amla picked up stumps in 2019.

South Africa's Test match batting figures have been hurt by the retirement of icons like Jacques Kallis. (AFP: Anesh Debika)

The departure of this trio and AB de Villiers, who retired from Tests in 2018, left South Africa's batting stock depleted, especially over the past five years.

Players like these simply don't grow on trees, and while their production is great when they're around, the void they leave behind after retirement proves difficult to fill. Sometimes it takes generations to replace all-timers. Just ask the West Indies.

Of the top 20 Test run scorers of all time, only Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have played in the last decade. The arrival of Williamson, coupled with the production of his old running mate Ross Taylor, was likely responsible for the Black Caps breaking the trend of averages in Tests over the past decade.

This generation's players have also faced tougher batting conditions compared to their predecessors.

Ahead of this year's series against India, Smith spoke about the increasing difficulty of batting in recent years, especially in Australia.

“The wickets were probably better then, and the ball didn't have as big a seam, which meant there were fewer good deliveries to get you out. Now, with grass pitches and more pronounced seams, batters have to deal with that more often. An unplayable ball every now and then. It's definitely a bigger challenge,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The game has been turned on its head in Australia. Between the early 2000s and 2018, pitches were more batsman-friendly, but now the combination of grass on wickets and the newer balls has shifted the balance.”

While the pitches have become more bowler-friendly, as Smith mentioned, a slight adjustment to the ball has also made things more difficult for the batters.

In recent years Kookaburra, which produces the ball for Test matches played in most of the world, has slightly raised the seam of the ball, allowing it to move laterally for longer periods, even as it ages. Where hitters might previously have made hay against the older ball, hitting is now increasingly difficult. That's before you even consider the reverse swing.

“The ball now creates more divots and lasts longer, making it tougher for batters,” said Australian opener Usman Khawaja.

“Previously, green wickets flattened more quickly because the seam of the ball was not as pronounced. Now, with the raised seam, the ball remains effective longer and batting becomes a constant battle.”

Batsmen like Khawaja and Smith, who do most of their work against the newer ball, suddenly find that extended periods of dominance over the ball that they experienced earlier in their careers are very rare.

The players who wield the willow may regret the revival of the ball.

But for both the bowlers and the fans watching in the stands and at home, the renewed battle between bat and ball is a sight to behold.