Sports
'Hockey Needs More of This': NHL on Marchand TNT's 'Suspension' Sketch Receives Rave Reviews
NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette and Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand went at it again in the final comedic exchange on the show.
It started last Friday when Marchand fired back at Bissonnette for a comment about his hairline.
“I'm just trying to look like those guys who beat you up last night,” Marchand told Bissonnette. This related to when Bissonnette was reportedly attacked by six men in Scottsdale, Ariz., on November 24.
Paul Bissonnette: Have you had a Turkish hair transplant?
Brad Marchand: Just try to look like those guys who beat you up the other day.https://t.co/k9Kqv74ZsI
Sportskeeda NHL (@SportskeedaNHL) November 30, 2024
This drew laughter from Bissonnette and even more from the rest of the TNT panel.
On Wednesdaythe NHL on TNT crew put together a skit that mimicked an NHL Department of Player Safety video announcing that Marchand had been suspended for a full season from 'Mr. TNT'. Mr. TNT is what the panel classifies as the player with the best personality or best performance on TNT broadcasts.
In response to the comedy skit, Marchand scored two goals on the same night of his “suspension” in a 4–2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The skit also received positive reviews on social media.
“One of the best things ever produced and performed on an NHL broadcast,” TV host Julie Stewart-Binks wrote on X.
'This was top entertainment' wrote Bruins writer Joe Haggerty. “Good job, guys.”
“Hockey needs more of this,” says media personality Jordan Strack wrote in capital letters. “Please God, show their personality more. This is gold!!!”
NHL on TNT has chosen to present more lighthearted moments, but also non-serious and funny moments as part of the game coverage. They also extract different emotions from players in interviews.
The Marchand episode is just one of the many funny moments the broadcast brings to players.
In the past, Bissonnette has been the victim of peeps from several other players on the show. That includes Connor McDavid, Ryan Reaves and even Connor Bedard before his rookie season in the NHL.
This latest skit will have many hockey fans looking forward to seeing what the panel will come up with next.
Get the latest news and trending stories straight to your inbox by subscribing to the Hockey News newsletter here. And share your opinion by commenting below the article on THN.com or via a visit to our forum.
Related: 'The goalies have more quality chances': Henrik Lundqvist reflects on today's NHL goal
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/hockey-needs-more-nhl-tnts-200136349.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Israel's dilemmas and Erdoan's interests
- Yolodi+Maria Architects
- Legendary Medellin Cartel drug lord released from US prison after serving 25 yearsExBulletin
- Shorts joins the Nebraska – University of Nebraska football coaching staff
- Life expectancy growth in the U.S. is expected to stall by 2050 as health advances fail to keep up with other countries
- A tsunami warning has been canceled for the Oregon coast after a major earthquake off California
- Court accuses Imran Khan of inciting attacks
- House task force holds final hearing on Trump assassination attempts
- Rohit returns to new position, India spin duo tipped for 'big role'
- Charlotte Johnson Wahl reviews a remarkable chronicle of mental illness
- Students' travel to Taiwan stimulates exchanges
- Trump's victory prompts some liberal judges to reverse their retirement plans