Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas: Who is playing in the World Tennis League and when is it?





Tennis players will soon be packing their bags to head Down Under for the 2025 Australian Open. Some of the top stars from the ATP and WTA tours will stop off en route to play in the Middle East. Five of the top 10 on the ATP Tour and five of the top 10 on the WTA Tour will compete in the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi in December. The event is back for the third time and features four mixed teams competing over four days. Who plays in the World Tennis League? The four teams in the World Tennis League are the Eagles, Hawks, Falcons and Kites. Four of the WTA Tour's top six players – Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini – are participating, along with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova. Men's world number 4 Taylor Fritz is in action alongside Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios, who is making his long-awaited comeback after playing one match in the past two years. Tsitsipas is on the same team as girlfriend Paula Badosa. World Tennis League Teams Eagles: Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, Hubert Hurkacz,

Hawks: Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Taylor Fritz, Sumit Nagal

Falcons: Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia, Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev

Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia, Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev Kites: Jasmine Paolini, Casper Ruud, Barbora Krejcikova, Nick Kyrgios What is the format and schedule? The World Tennis League will be played over four days, from December 19 to 22. Two matches will be played each day and the final, between the two teams with the highest number of matches won, will be held on December 22. Day one sees the Falcons take on the Hawks and the Eagles take on the Kites, with Kyrgios set to make his first appearance. On the second day, the Eagles play the Hawks and the Falcons face the Kites. The third day is Falcons v Eagles, followed by Hawks v Kites. Each match consists of four sets: men's singles, women's singles and two doubles sets, with the winner of the toss determining the combination of men's doubles, women's doubles or mixed doubles. If the trailing team wins the fourth set, the match goes to overtime, which continues until the leading team wins another game or the trailing team equals the overall game total. If the game scores are tied, the match goes to a Super Shootout, with the first to reach 10 points. The winner of the Super Shootout will receive one game and two extra bonus points. Are ranking points offered? Because it is a practice event, there are no ranking points for players. When is the Australian Open 2025? For the second year in a row there will be a Sunday start at the Australian Open. The Grand Slam kicks off on Sunday, January 12 and runs until Sunday, January 26, with the first round now spread over three days. Stream top tennis action, including the 2025 Australian Open, live and on-demand discovery+

