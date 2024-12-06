Coaching strategy update: next steps and what they mean for coaches

December 5, 2024 | Paul Stimpson

More coaches, better coaches and a path to the top of the sport are the aims of the coaching strategy now approved by the Table Tennis England Board.

The strategy is the result of widespread consultation with coaches at all levels and other stakeholders, led by Head of Performance Development Gavin Evans.

The board has now given the green light to map out the path ahead and the first steps are hiring a Head Learning and Development Coach and starting preparations to launch the new strategy in April 2025.

This includes mapping current coaching qualifications to the standards in the new strategy and identifying mentors to support students on their coaching journeys.

Existing coaches will see their qualifications mapped directly in the new program. There is no need to retake qualifications. Additional CPD requirements may be added in due course to ensure their skills are up to date and they remain accredited.

For new coaches, we work to create a pathway that gives them the skills and standards they need. Details on the resumption of coaching qualifications, which were paused while the strategy was shaped, will be released shortly.

Evans says more place-based learning at a local level, with input from mentors, will play an important role in the journey.

He said: There will be a lot more commitment from the governing body to recognize what quite frankly felt like a disconnected workforce.

We definitely need to connect more with our staff because our talented athletes spend more time with the coaches and the clubs than they do with us, so that connection is so important.

Our main system goal is to create a system that can win Olympic medals. To do that we need world-class coaches in all different environments, whether it's a community space, a club, the talent environment or the elite training squads.

Coaches are the backbone of the sport when it comes to the talent development system, so we need to recognize that as the number one priority.

Priority number two isn't just getting them on a course and then giving them a qualification and stopping talking to them, it's about actively managing the workforce and the ability to consistently develop them and change the culture by taking a course and then no more. updating yourself to a continuous learning and development mindset.

Building a world-class workforce in all environments won't happen overnight, but Evans is excited about the medium- and long-term opportunities, as well as the immediate benefits.

He said: I would like to think that (in a few years) we will have a really connected workforce of coaches with a whole range of local learning activities, many expert coaches operating at an extremely high level, and more coaches. The main thing I hear in the clubroom at the moment is that we don't have enough coaches to support our sessions.

In my department, working with the national teams, we recruited from abroad when we went out for national coaching roles. I want that to change, I want people to feel that they have the opportunity to become the next national coach because of the learning journey they have completed.

What we want to get to is more coaches, better coaches and a process in which coaches feel like they have something to achieve.