Avon High School football score vs Anderson state finals live updates

The Avon High School and Cincinnati Anderson football teams kick off the 2024 OHSAA State Football Championships tonight with the Division II title game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

It's the first of seven high school football games – the only game of the weekend featuring 15-0 teams – with games continuing Friday and Saturday at the stadium.

Avon had a field goal attempt blocked before halftime

Avon attempted a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left on the clock. The kick was blocked by Cincinnati Anderson's Ben Schultz. The ball was covered by Schultz at the Raptor 13-yard line with no time left on the clock. Avon leads Cincinnati Anderson 14-7 at halftime.

Avon's Jacob Graham intercepts Cincinnati Anderson

Avon is active again. Jacob Graham just intercepted Judge Burnham at the Raptor 38-yard line with 19 seconds left to play in the first half. Avon leads Anderson 14-7.

Cincinnati Anderson regains possession after wild play

Avon quarterback Nolan Good got loose on a 25-yard run before Anderson's Jayonn Saunders brought him down and forced a fumble at the Raptor 5-yard line. The ball slid along the turf and eventually went out of the back of Cincinnati Anderson's end zone. The Raptors take over at their own 20-yard line with 38 seconds left in the first half. Avon leads Anderson 14-7.

Avon's James Tatman recovers Cincinnati Anderson's fumble

Defensive lineman James Tatman just jumped on a Cincinnati Anderson fumble at the Eagle 43-yard line. It was the second straight game the Raptors fumbled. Anderson was able to jump on the first. The Raptors weren't so lucky on the second. Avon takes over with 1:37 left and plays with a 14-7 lead in the first half.

Matt Maxey helps Avon regain the lead

Matt Maxey just hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Good on a third-and-8 play to help Avon regain the lead here at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Owen Warrick's kick was good. Avon leads Cincinnati Anderson 14-7 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

Aiden McClanahan scores for Cincinnati Anderson

Aiden McClanahan hauls in a 12-yard touchdown pass from righty Burnham on a third-and-2 play with 6:01 left in the second quarter to get the Raptors on the board. Lucas Callahan's kick is good. Cincinnati Anderson and Avon are now tied 7-7. The Raptors had two fourth down conversions on that drive.

Avon pass interference call keeps Anderson alive

Cincinnati Anderson converts a fourth-and-7 after a pass interference call keeps the drive alive. The Raptors now have a first-and-10 on the Avon 20-yard line.

Cincinnati Anderson converts on a fourth-down play

Judge Burnham came up with a 5-yard run on a fourth-and-4 play from the Raptor 48-yard line. Burnham's big run gives Anderson another set of downs with 8:30 left in the second quarter. Avon leads the Raptors 7-0.

Avon turns it around on downs

Cincinnati Anderson forced an Avon turnover on downs at the Raptor 30-yard line. The key play for the Anderson defense was a sack of Reid Baker from Nolan Good on a second-and-five play. Raptors take over. Avon leads Anderson 7-0 with 9:55 left in the second quarter.

Avon leads Cincinnati Anderson after the first quarter

Avon has a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Anderson after a quarter of play at snowy Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Eagles start the second quarter with a first-and-10 at the Raptor 33-yard line. This was a drive that started all the way back at the Avon 4-yard line. Big stat from the first quarter. Avon had possession for 10:04. Cincinnati Anderson had the ball for only 1:56 so far.

Avon converts fourth down play

Avon just converted a fourth-and-6 with a 7-yard pass play from Nolan Good to Ty Beerbohm. That was a very brave decision at this stage of the match. The Eagles were on their own 48-yard line when they snapped the ball. It now becomes first and ten for Avon at the Cincinnati Anderson 45 yard line.

Cincinnati Anderson had to punt on his first drive

The Raptors had a long pass down to the Avon 5-yard line, called back on an illegal formation penalty and ultimately had to punt. Cincinnati Anderson's coverage team did an excellent job, ultimately finishing with the punt downed at the Avon 4-yard line. The Eagles will take over at that spot with a 7-0 lead with 6:20 left in the first quarter.

Nolan Good helps Avon strike first

The snow could not slow Avon's attack on the first stage. Quarterback Nolan Good just took off for a 71-yard touchdown on a third-and-long play to put the Eagles on the scoreboard. Good had two carries for 78 yards on the drive. He has incredible speed. Once Good got past that first wave of Anderson defenders, he was gone. Owen Warrick's extra point try was good. Avon leads Cincinnati Anderson 7-0 with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

Cincinnati Anderson kicked off

Avon will host the opening kickoff for the Division II state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It is 24 degrees and snow is falling.

Avon and Cincinnati Anderson have taken the field

Both teams are out of the tunnel and onto the field here at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The referees meet in midfield. There are three minutes left on the pregame clock. We are close to the start of a great weekend of high school football.

Snow falls at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as kickoff approaches

Welcome to the cold and snowy Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium! December has arrived and with it comes snow. Cincinnati Anderson and Avon are gearing up for an unforgettable match in the elements tonight. We'll have live updates here when the game starts in a few minutes.

How did Cincinnati Anderson reach the OHSAA Division II state championship game

Anderson advanced to Canton after Justice Burnam's 1-yard TD run with 33 seconds left lifted the Raptors to a 28-24 victory in the state semifinal over Big Walnut, which defeated the defending state champion Massillon Tigers the week before had made an upset.

How did Avon reach the OHSAA Division II state championship game

Avon advanced by defeating Archbishop Hoban 35-10, snapping a five-game losing streak to Hoban in the state semifinals over the past eight years. Avon is in the state finals for the first time since 2011.

What you need to know about Anderson Raptors football

Anderson is 28-2 the past two years, with Massillon losing 55-7 in the state semifinals last year on its way to winning the state championship. The Raptors are averaging 47.5 points and 461.8 yards per game this season. Anderson won the Division II state title in 2007 (beating Louisville 31-25) and finished second in the division a year later.

Anderson football players to watch

QB Justice Burnam: Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year in Division II. Heads to the state finals after throwing for over 8,000 yards in his career. He threw for 3,986 yards and 41 touchdowns this season. Completed 18 of 22 passes for 247 yards last week, while rushing for 90 yards and three touchdowns last week. But he also threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

WR Trace Jallick: Enters with 101 receptions for 1,882 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. A Mercyhurst recruit who ranks among the OHSAA's all-time leaders for most receptions in a season and most receiving touchdowns in a season.

DB Jayonn Saunders: Enters with five interceptions this season and 24 career interceptions, ranking among the OHSAA's all-time leaders in career interceptions.

RB Durrell Turner: Rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries in the state semifinals.

WR Aiden McClanahan: Made six receptions for 96 yards last week.

TE Caden Piening: Includes 22 Division I college offers, including Florida, Indiana and Texas A&M, and was recently canceled from Central Florida. He has been selected for the US Army Bowl on December 21 in Frisco, Texas.

What you need to know about Avon Eagles football

The Eagles had lost six times in the state semifinals since 2017 (five to Hoban and once to Massillon) before breaking through this time. They are in the state finalsfor the first time since 2011, when they lost to Trotwood-Madison in the Division II title game. Avon coach Mike Elder played for Larry Kehres at Mount Union and is 201-31 at the school, with an overall record of 251-54. Avon is seeking its first state title.

Avon footballers to watch

QB Nolan Good: The Kent State recruit is the Northeast Lakes District Offensive Player of the Year in Division II and a finalist in Ohio Mr. Football. Coming in with 3,136 yards passing and 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, along with 701 yards rushing and 11 TDs.

RB Tyler Kaufmann: Rushed for 688 yards and 12 TDs.

RB Cam Wendell: Rushed for 405 yards and six touchdowns.

RB Quiante Smith: Rushed for 583 yards and 12 TDs, highlighted by 106 yards and three TDs in the second half in win over Hoban.

WR Matt Maxey: Set Avon's career record for receiving yards and has this year (1,267 yards and 10 TDs on 84 catches).

WR Cole Kepner: Totaled 636 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 catches.

WR Grant Barr: Totaled 569 yards and eight touchdowns on 40 catches.

TE Ty Beerbohm: Totaled 383 yards and a TD on 20 catches.

OL-DL Jeremiah Kelly: Committed to Cincinnati.

OL Connor Bingham: Three-year starter at center.

DE Sam Toniolo: Had a team-high six sacks last week.

LB Owen Garcia: Entered the state semifinals as the team leader with 99.5 tackles.

LB Ryan Stolarski: Junior already has offers from Akron and Toledo.

DB Jakob Weatherspoon: Another junior with a bright future who has offers from Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. Can play both cornerback and safety.

What channel will air the Avon High School Football OHSAA State Championship game against Cincinnati Anderson? How to watch on television

The Division II state title game between Avon and Anderson will be broadcast on Spectrum News 1. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

OHSAA State Finals:Ohio high school football state championship predictions with OHSAA finals breakdown

How to watch the Avon vs. state championship game Anderson Ohio in high school can stream

In addition to airing on TV on Spectrum News 1, the showdown between these two undefeated teams can be streamed on the Spectrum News App or via OHSAA.tv.