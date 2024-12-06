Sports
A small pair of tennis shoes: The Oroville community was reeling after the Feather River Adventist School shooting
Two students were shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a religious private school in Butte County. As law enforcement officers cordoned off the scene, uninjured students from the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists were taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene.
Outside the church, children waited with sheriff's staff and deputies, and families discussed what happened at the school. Pizza, snacks and Gatorades lined the church wall, and sheriff's office staff pulled people aside for interviews.
Josh Orozco and his daughter Natalie sat together in front of church. They said they knew one of the victims, the child of a close friend, and wanted to be there to support the community.
“[I’m] just in shock, just praying for the family,” said Josh, who said some of his children had attended the school.
Sylvia and Jerry Rosaasen's grandson, 5, was among the victims.
'I don't know anything about the situation, except little bits. We pray for the entire area,” Sylvia said. 'We don't know any motives, we have no idea. We feel sorry for him. sorry for him.”
The couple said they sent their own children to the school, which they called “wonderful” and “precious.”
Oroville Nazarene Church Pastor Travis Marshall assisted with family reunion Wednesday. He called the scene heartbreaking.
“Just being able to be with the parents as they pulled into the parking lot, waiting for news from the authorities and waiting for their children to arrive on the bus – just the fear and anxiety in their hearts broke my heart,” said Marshall. “We still feel the deep pain and one of the parents said to me, 'I'm just tired of this kind of thing. Why does this have to happen?'”
He added that his church is a Red Cross emergency shelter and is regularly mobilized during emergencies.
“That's something we're committed to, and that's why we're honored to be able to be hospitable to parents, families and to authorities,” Marshall said.
Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey said he arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting.
“One of the saddest images that will stay in my mind: outside a bathroom, a small pair of tennis shoes and blood in the bathroom. So that will stay with me for a while.”
Ramsey said the district attorney's Victims' Services Bureau will contact the parents and provide assistance. Ramsey said his office will assist local law enforcement in their investigation.
“There is certainly an attempt at the moment to delve into his background and find out 'why'. I mean, the big question is 'why?'” Ramsey said.
During a community briefing Wednesday evening, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he was “still operating on adrenaline” but said he was finding it difficult to process that the region was experiencing another major tragedy.
“This community has been through so much over the years,” he said. “It's hard to believe we're back here, but I can assure you we will do everything we can to find out why this person did the things he did.”
As a pastor, Marshall has witnessed the grief Honea described.
“Butte County is a very special place and there are so many families experiencing so much brokenness, trials and grief – whether it be from the many fires, floods and now this,” he said. 'You get a feeling of exhaustion. ”
Honea and other first responders are expected to provide another update on the incident Thursday at 3 p.m.
Thanks to you, CapRadio is a trusted news source. As a nonprofit, donations from people like you support the journalism that helps us uncover stories that matter to our audiences. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.capradio.org/articles/2024/12/05/a-tiny-pair-of-tennis-shoes-oroville-community-left-reeling-after-feather-river-adventist-school-shooting/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Legendary Colombian cartel drug lord released from US prison after 25 years: 'He won't retire a poor man'
- Tij Iginla undergoes hip surgery, UHC prepares for Sabres, Flyers
- Tim Minchin for being nice
- Bird flu: Negative results from second farm are encouraging, but New Zealand is not out of the woods yet
- Putin's Ukraine war 'not worth it', Russian ambassador to UK tells LBC
- Gerindra Party Daily DPP Chairman Says There Has Been No Discussion About Joining Joko Widodo And His Family As Members
- China in 2025 | Merics
- A small pair of tennis shoes: The Oroville community was reeling after the Feather River Adventist School shooting
- “Key takeaways”: Retired colonel reacts to South Korean president's rollback of martial law
- Videos: Shaking seen in California, Oregon after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the West Coast
- CMA approves merger of Vodafone and Three in UK
- Fears the fragile Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire may collapse BBC News