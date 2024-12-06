A small pair of tennis shoes: The Oroville community was reeling after the Feather River Adventist School shooting

Two students were shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a religious private school in Butte County. As law enforcement officers cordoned off the scene, uninjured students from the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists were taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene.

Outside the church, children waited with sheriff's staff and deputies, and families discussed what happened at the school. Pizza, snacks and Gatorades lined the church wall, and sheriff's office staff pulled people aside for interviews.

Josh Orozco and his daughter Natalie sat together in front of church. They said they knew one of the victims, the child of a close friend, and wanted to be there to support the community.

“[I’m] just in shock, just praying for the family,” said Josh, who said some of his children had attended the school.

Sylvia and Jerry Rosaasen's grandson, 5, was among the victims.

'I don't know anything about the situation, except little bits. We pray for the entire area,” Sylvia said. 'We don't know any motives, we have no idea. We feel sorry for him. sorry for him.”

The couple said they sent their own children to the school, which they called “wonderful” and “precious.”

Oroville Nazarene Church Pastor Travis Marshall assisted with family reunion Wednesday. He called the scene heartbreaking.

“Just being able to be with the parents as they pulled into the parking lot, waiting for news from the authorities and waiting for their children to arrive on the bus – just the fear and anxiety in their hearts broke my heart,” said Marshall. “We still feel the deep pain and one of the parents said to me, 'I'm just tired of this kind of thing. Why does this have to happen?'”

He added that his church is a Red Cross emergency shelter and is regularly mobilized during emergencies.

“That's something we're committed to, and that's why we're honored to be able to be hospitable to parents, families and to authorities,” Marshall said.

Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey said he arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting.

“One of the saddest images that will stay in my mind: outside a bathroom, a small pair of tennis shoes and blood in the bathroom. So that will stay with me for a while.”

Ramsey said the district attorney's Victims' Services Bureau will contact the parents and provide assistance. Ramsey said his office will assist local law enforcement in their investigation.

“There is certainly an attempt at the moment to delve into his background and find out 'why'. I mean, the big question is 'why?'” Ramsey said.

During a community briefing Wednesday evening, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he was “still operating on adrenaline” but said he was finding it difficult to process that the region was experiencing another major tragedy.

“This community has been through so much over the years,” he said. “It's hard to believe we're back here, but I can assure you we will do everything we can to find out why this person did the things he did.”

As a pastor, Marshall has witnessed the grief Honea described.

“Butte County is a very special place and there are so many families experiencing so much brokenness, trials and grief – whether it be from the many fires, floods and now this,” he said. 'You get a feeling of exhaustion. ”

Honea and other first responders are expected to provide another update on the incident Thursday at 3 p.m.