Tij Iginla undergoes hip surgery, UHC prepares for Sabres, Flyers

Tij Iginla underwent successful hip surgery and will miss the remainder of his season with the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League, Utah Hockey Club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old forward and Utah's sixth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft was on pace for a career year in the WHL. Iginla scored 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 21 games before his surgery.

Iginla missed most of training camp in Utah earlier this year due to an undisclosed injury. While it's an unfortunate end to a productive season for Iginla, it will put him on a good timeline for offseason recovery so he's ready for next year.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tij Iginla (12) shoots the puck as Carsen Musser (35) defends the goal during the scrimmage game after Utah's 2024 Development Camp at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Jaxson Stauber is hungry, proves reliable

Jaxson Stauber made history for the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, recording the franchise's first-ever shutout. There is a good chance that the 25-year-old goalkeeper will be called upon again in the coming matches.

Stauber has grown up with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners in the absence of Connor Ingram, who is dealing with an upper-body injury. Head coach Andr Tourigny said Ingram isn't close, so Utah's goalie rotation has changed to Karel Vejmelka and Stauber.

Once you get that first game in, there's nothing better than that. You definitely want more. I'm hungry, Stauber said. I just want to keep getting better and hopefully help the team when I can if I get another chance.

Saturday's 6-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights was Stauber's first NHL game since February 2023. He spent all of last season in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs (the Chicago Blackhawks affiliate).

Utah Hockey Club goalie Jaxson Stauber (33) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

It was hard to tell, though. Stauber posted 29 saves and looked focused and poised in his first start for Utah.

Sometimes if you haven't played in a game situation for a while, you get there and things get fast and some of your habits can get a little sloppy, Stauber said. Even with the limited practice time, I think I have been successful in maintaining those habits.

Stauber's performance was clearly a positive for Utah. The team doesn't want to overplay Vejmelka as he takes on the No. 1 role while Ingram is sidelined. So far, Vejmelka has been strong with the added responsibility. The 28-year-old netminder has a 2.38 goals average and a 0.917 save percentage in thirteen games this season and has only grown in confidence.

Having two goaltenders who feel ready to play both mentally and physically will be important for Utah this week. The team has five games over the next eight days and will have to rely on some version of a rotation to maintain freshness in net.

“I think I just want to make the most of my opportunity,” Stauber said. Well, look what happens. If I just come to the rink, do my best every day, keep getting better, all those things will work out.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalie Karel Vejmelka (70) fails to block a puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period of the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 2 2024 .

Load management, possible players coming into the lineup

Utah's backend somehow got thinner on Friday. The team announced that 20-year-old defender Maveric Lamoureux will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Lamoureux was originally recalled from the AHL to help fill the hole left by the injuries to Sean Durzi and John Marino. With Lamoureux also gone, Utah will continue to look for solutions from within.

The team recalled Maksymilian Szuber from the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, but brought him back on Wednesday. The 22-year-old defender did not play a single match, he only practiced. With Szuber back in the AHL, Utah has seven defensemen, perhaps opening up space for players like Vladislav Kolyachonok to get back into the lineup.

Tourigny admitted his team looked a little tired after Monday's 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

I will say that I could feel some fatigue against Dallas, which is something we haven't felt much this season. But the last stretch was tough, Tourigny said. We felt it. Everyone felt it. We felt a bit more tired, heavy legs and stuff like that.

Kolyachonok last played on Nov. 24 and has skated in 13 of Utah's 25 games so far this season. The 23-year-old defenseman has been working hard in practice, always being the first on and last off the ice as he waited for his name to be called.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (52) looks to pass during the game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Robert Bortuzzo could potentially sit out one of the back-to-back games for load management. Last week he also suffered a minor injury to his lower body. The veteran has played the last four consecutive games for Utah with Juuso Vlimki.

It's case by case. It depends on the number of minutes they play, whether there is an injury or a broken player involved, Tourigny said of making lineup changes this weekend. It will be important for us to be smart. But load management isn't just about guys going in and out of the lineup, it's also how you manage your daily tasks. You eat, you rest, you sleep, you hydrate yourself, all of that.

As for the forwards and power play units, there were no changes in Wednesday's practice.

The team was scheduled to practice in Buffalo on Friday before Saturday afternoon's game. The lines should therefore remain the same, simply because they worked.

Lawson Crouse, Michael Carcone, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz all broke their individual droughts and scored last weekend, adding some needed offensive depth to Utah's offense. The team should look to the goal contributions of Matias Maccelli (hasn't scored since Nov. 7) and Barrett Hayton (hasn't scored since Oct. 30) on the road trip.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton, 27, brings the puck across the ice during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

Scouting Utah's opponents

Utah first takes on the Buffalo Sabers on Saturday before taking on the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The team hasn't won back-to-back games since the first week of the season, and this stretch gives it another opportunity to do so.

The Sabers recently led 4-0 against the Colorado Avalanche and lost 5-4 on Tuesday. Buffalo, another team facing a tough schedule, will play the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets on Thursday before their matchup with Utah.

The power play has been a struggle for the Sabers this season; they rank 29th in the league with 14.7%. Their penalty kill is in the middle of the pack at 80.3% and is 15th in the NHL. Forward Alex Tuch leads the team in points with 23 (eight goals, 15 assists) through 25 games while skating on the first line with Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker.

The Flyers, on the other hand, have had quite a run, winning four of their last five games. Philadelphia has tough competition for Utah; it plays the Florida Panthers on Thursday and the Boston Bruins on Saturday, meaning it will also play back-to-back.

Travis Konecny ​​leads the Flyers with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) through 25 games and is on the first line with Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier. Defensively, Philadelphia has the third-best penalty kill in the league at 84.9%.