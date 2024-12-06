Liberty Football will take on Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl





Liberty University Football will play in its sixth straight bowl game and close out the 2024 season when the Flames face Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl on January 4, 2025. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 from Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Kickoff for the match is set for 11am EST. The Flames will make their sixth consecutive bowl game appearance and have appeared in a bowl game every year since becoming bowl eligible in 2019. The game features a pair of programs with eight wins. The Flames finished the regular season with an 8-3 overall record and a 5-3 mark in Conference USA action. Buffalo posted an 8-4 record and was 6-2 in Mid-American Conference play. A Conference USA team has played a Mid-American Conference team four times in the nine-year history of the Bahamas Bowl. CUSA teams are 3-1 against MAC teams in the Bahamas Bowl and four CUSA teams have a win in this bowl game. Western Kentucky defeated Central Michigan, 49-48, in the inaugural Bahamas Bowl in 2014, followed by Western Michigan defeating MTSU 45-31 in 2015. FIU defeated Toledo, 35-32, in the 2018 Bahamas Bowl, MTSU was eliminated Toledo, 31-24, in 2021. Last year's game was played in Charlotte under a different name (Famous Toastery Bowl) due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Western Kentucky ended its season with a thrilling 38-35 overtime victory against Old Dominion. Liberty enters the Bahamas Bowl game against Buffalo looking to push its all-time bowl record to 4-2.

The Flames won their first three bowl games in school history and posted back-to-back victories in the Cure Bowl (2019 vs. Georgia Southern; 2020 vs. Coastal Carolina), followed by a win over Eastern Michigan in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl. Liberty suffered its first-ever bowl loss to Toledo in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl. Last year, after a historic 12-0 regular season and a win over New Mexico State in the 2023 CUSA Football Championship, the Flames earned their first-ever New Year's Six Bowl appearance, facing No. 8 Oregon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. . The Flames will face Buffalo for the fourth time in program history. Liberty is 3-0 all-time against the Bulls, including a 55-27 win at Buffalo during Liberty's undefeated regular season in 2023 (September 19, 2023). Bahamas Bowl Game Ticket Information

Tickets for the Bahamas Bowl will go on sale soon. All Flames fans are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from Liberty Athletics atwww.LibertyFlames.com/BowlCentral.

