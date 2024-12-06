Carlos Alcaraz appoints his future wife and shares Wimbledon's pension plan | Tennis | Sport





Carlos Alcaraz has revealed his plans to retire from tennis at the 2037 edition of Wimbledon. Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm since bursting onto the scene as a teenager. The Spanish great could retire tomorrow as one of the game's greats, having already won four Grand Slam titles at the age of 21 – one more than Andy Murray in his two-decade career managed to achieve. But despite the fact that he has not yet even entered the peak years of his career, Alcaraz is already looking ahead to retirement.

Speaking to internet sensation Daniel Fernandez, Alcaraz was asked when he sees himself retiring, to which he replied: It's 2024, I'm 21, 2037? Maybe 2034 or 2035. No, I will change it. 2037! Yes, that's the last one. When asked why he decided to change, he said: Because the real greats have been playing for a long time, I want to reach the top and still fight. Fernandez pressed Alcaraz for more details and asked where he plans to hang his racket. He replied: Wimbledon, the site of two of his four Grand Slam victories. But Fernandez wasn't done there yet, as he decided to ask for insight into Alcaraz's love life.

You're single, right? I want to imagine that you got married at Wimbledon in 2037 and are about to become the greatest tennis player in history. You look at the stands, you see a woman, do you have children? How much do you have? Alcaraz pleads for three, before Fernandez continues: But more importantly, what's your wife's name? Alcaraz looks a bit perplexed and says: Ahhh, what's my wife's name? I'm not sure? I'll say, um Maria. One for all Marias throughout Spain and elsewhere to keep an eye on! But before that, Alcaraz will have his sights set on the only Grand Slam title still missing from his trophy cabinet: the Australian Open.

Last year's quarter-final appearance was the closest Norman Brookes came to lifting the Challenge Cup – something he is keen to change this time around. Giving an early preview for next month's competition, he said: I'm sure sooner or later I'll become Australian champion. Hopefully it will be this year. For me it is very important to complete the remaining Slams. Alcaraz will start the year as world number 3, behind second-place Alexander Zverev and table topper Jannik Sinner. The Australian Open starts on January 12 and runs until January 26.

