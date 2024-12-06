The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey will face the Michigan Wolverines





Gophers, the rodents endemic to North America, are known for digging holes, an annoying habit if you own the land they live on.

Gophers, the hockey players native to the 3M Arena in Mariucci, are increasingly known for digging holes, an annoying habit if you happen to coach the team.

Let's stop getting up early, Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko said Wednesday, intercepting a mid-sentence question about early shortages. We have now conceded the first goal in nine games. We need a little kicking [to respond].

The Gophers have played 16 games this season and are 7-1-1 in giving up the first goal, 13-2-1 overall, and ranked fourth in both major polls. But falling behind is flirting with disaster.

“Obviously, we'd like to get the first goal,” said junior forward Brody Lamb, whose team hosts No. 6 Michigan on Friday and Saturday. We don't always want to come from behind. So we have to work on that and come out strong. It just stays in the game no matter what.

Last weeks series against Alaska (4-7-3) showed both sides of what can happen when the Gophers give up the first goal. In the opener, the Nanooks scored 7:52 into the first period, handing the game over to goalie Nicholas Grabko (36 saves) and emerging with a 1-1 tie. A night later, the Gophers trailed 1-0 (11:15) in the game and 2-1 after two periods before scoring four goals in the third for a 5-2 victory.

Several boys pick up the rope and start pulling occasionally, Motzko said. And that's the nice thing about this group. When we are in trouble, someone will find a way to help us through it.

To their credit, the Gophers have been a resilient bunch. However, there is a lesson to be learned from games like Nov. 16 at Bemidji State. The Beavers scored 21 seconds into the game, kept Minnesota off the scoreboard until 2:12 remained, got 38 saves from goalie Mattias Sholl and emerged with a 3-1 loss. Falling behind like this in the once-in-a-lifetime NCAA tournament could be disastrous for any team.

