Program Officer – Idealist





ABOUT CRICKET ISLAND FOUNDATION The Cricket Island Foundation (CIF) is a family foundation committed to advancing youth-led social change. CIF's mission is to develop the capacity and commitment of young people to improve their lives and communities, as well as the world around them. CIF supports organizations that provide meaningful opportunities for young people to contribute to positive social change. CIF currently supports more than twenty youth organizations (grantees) across the country that use the arts, media and youth organizations to empower young people to become leaders in their communities, through a combination of general operating grants, capacity building support and rapid response funding. ABOUT THE POSITION The Program Officer (PO) is part of a close-knit team of four employees and works closely with the Executive Director and the Board Grantmaking Committee, supporting the Cricket Island Foundation's programmatic objectives and engaging in strategy development and oversight of grantmaking activities . The POs' primary responsibility is to support and maintain learning relationships with our grantee partners, communicate about these partnerships with the CIF board and staff, and bring this perspective to the Foundation's ongoing strategy development. This position may require up to 25% domestic travel. The Foundation encourages applications from candidates with non-traditional experience; the ideal candidate brings hands-on experience in social justice and/or youth organizing and is an independent self-starter, with the ability to set and achieve goals and balance creative thinking with strong analytical skills. SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES Subsidies Manage the grant process, from RFP through evaluation to decision making and grant closure.

Maintain close, supportive learning relationships with Foundation grantees; serve as a liaison to the board by highlighting trends and insights into these relationships.

Work with the Executive Director to develop grantmaking strategies, priorities and guidelines.

Prepare concise, analytical summaries and funding recommendations for the Grantmaking Committee and board members.

Prepare grant presentations for board meetings.

Evaluate the impact of grants and programs; reviewing and analyzing beneficiary reports.

In collaboration with the Executive Director, refine Foundation grant criteria and strategies as appropriate.

Manage financial and budget reports to track annual grant and program development expenditures.

Participate in the development, planning and organization of program-related events.

Stay abreast of developments in the field through research, dialogue with key thought partners and meetings.

Write strategy/position papers that provide direction on issues impacting the field and/or offer suggestions on strategic program development for funders and grantees.

Communicate with grantees and other field professionals and participate in program and field-related meetings and gatherings.

Ensure timely communication with grantees, grant applicants and other partners regarding RFPs, grant proposals, reports, meetings and other matters. Capacity building and technical assistance Administer the Foundations Organizational Strengthening program, occasionally in collaboration with other funders, through grants and organized meetings.

Update and maintain the directory of technical assistance/capacity building organizations, foundations and grassroots organizations.

Provide referrals for technical assistance upon request, based on the specific needs of each grant partner. Field communications Ensure timely and clear communication with current and prospective grantees in an effort to establish productive learning relationships; ensuring that these partnerships serve the building and development of organizational capacity.

Maintain ongoing relationships with practitioners (grantees and non-grantees) that support CIFs' continued learning and responsiveness on the ground.

Establish relationships with beneficiaries and other partners based on respect, candor, mutual learning and continuous improvement. Field building and strategy development Develop and maintain collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships with other foundations, nonprofits, and field leaders to create leverage opportunities for the foundation and increase its impact through collaboration and partnership.

Stay abreast of nonprofit and philanthropic trends and strategies through relationships and field scans and help the Foundation become more effective and responsive. Board of Directors and General Administration Perform other duties related to the Foundation as requested by the Executive Director.

Provide leadership and oversight to the Grantmaking Committee.

Plan schedules for conference calls and site visits.

Work with the committee chair and executive director to establish the grant calendar.

Work with the Committee Chair and Executive Director to refine and revise guidelines and criteria based on the evolution of CIFs and strategic thinking.

Conduct due diligence and prepare grant recommendations for review by committees and boards of directors, in coordination with the ED.

Participate in the preparation and conduct of semi-annual board meetings.

Work directly with board leadership on learning and grant initiatives. CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to listen and communicate effectively and professionally with a wide range of stakeholders.

Excellent oral and written skills; is comfortable summarizing large amounts of information into clear, concise and compelling reports and briefing documents.

Excellent public speaking and presentation skills.

Excellent analytical and creative thinking, research and problem-solving skills.

Previous grantmaking or nonprofit experience is desirable, including work experience with nonprofit organizations, preferably at the entry-level level; Detailed understanding of nonprofit management, fundraising, and institutional development needs is preferred.

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively.

Ability to identify and access relevant research, policy information and individuals that will advance the work of the Foundation.

Comfort in working with and interacting with young people.

Critical thinking skills, with the ability to rigorously analyze proposals.

Excellent computer skills (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, plus database management).

Ability to connect a variety of issues to broader trends and evolving conflicts of interest.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Availability to travel within the US on a regular basis, perhaps up to 25% of the time. LOCATION Although the Foundation's offices are located in NYC, this position is almost entirely remote. The role requires up to 25% domestic travel, meeting with grantees, funding partners, the CIF team and board members. PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS This is primarily a sedentary desk position, requiring a suitable off-site work arrangement, and up to 25% travel as stated above. DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION Cricket Island Foundation is committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment and actively seeks a candidate pool that reflects the diversity of the populations we support; we encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply. We provide equal opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, religion, color, age, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetics, neurodiversity, disability, veteran status, or any other protected category under federal law. , state and local law. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States, either as a citizen or permanent resident.

