Duke Football announces its 2025 National Signing Day class, one of the best in program history

The early signing period comes earlier than ever this year and will now take place from December 6 to 8 before the transfer portal opens on December 9. The Blue Devils finished with a 9-3 record in the regular season after a walk-off touchdown to beat Wake Forest last Saturday, and head coach Manny Diaz has now turned to securing the future stars on the playing field.

“I wouldn't be sitting here for you to praise the highest-rated recruiting class in program history without a tremendous alignment that I'm so grateful for,” Diaz said. We recruit captains, we recruit winners, and those are exactly the type of people we want to build our program with.

Signing day and the lead up to it is always full of surprises, but when it was all said and done, Duke received commitments from a total of 27 recruits during this period, with the recruiting class currently ranked No. 33 in the country. according to 247Sports.

“I really believe the class is a statement of intent, not just in terms of the quality I just mentioned, but also the quantity,” Diaz said. You can always tell on signing day if you've won by the lack of drama in the 48 hours before, and the fact that we had a very drama-free day today was kind of the icing on the cake.

Here are the early recruits who signed with the Blue Devils for the 2025 season.

Bradley Gompers (LB): After some late scares from Michigan and Penn State, Diaz is hanging on to the jewel of his first class in Gompers. The versatile four-star projects to play linebacker in Durham after playing outside linebacker and tight end at Central Catholic High School. The native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, comes in as the third-highest ranked player in the state, giving Duke its best recruit in program history.

Signing of Bradley Gompers from Pittsburgh Central Catholic. I mean, just based on the movie, I don't know what the recruiting rankings say. He may be the best player in the state of Pennsylvania this year, and everyone was rooting for him, Diaz said.

Bryce Davis (DE): In an unprecedented recruiting victory for the program, Duke Davis transferred from Clemson in August after originally choosing the Tigers over the Blue Devils in July. The Greensboro, NC native comes in as the 20th best edge rusher in the country, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end will be an immediate impact player in Durham, joining an already lethal rotation that includes Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr.

To see Duke beat Clemson and Georgia for Bryce, there will be future Bryce Davises in the state, and I told Bryce this when he committed to us. You're not just influencing your life, Diaz said. You're now influencing that there's a ninth grader in the state of North Carolina who doesn't even know he's going to be that guy, but he knows who Bryce Davis is. Bariate Kara (DT): Duke added another key piece that could potentially join Kara in the trenches, as the Loganville, Georgia native is a four-star defensive line recruit. The Blue Devils fended off Florida, NC State and Virginia Tech, among others, to land the commitment of the lineman, who has only played organized football the past two years. Nate Sheppard (RB): With the impending loss of Star Thomas, running backs coach Willie Simmons added another member to the stable in Sheppard, as the three-star recruit is the 29th best ball carrier in the country. The Mandeville, La., native is also an excellent track runner, qualifying for regionals in the long jump and 110-meter hurdles in high school. Jamien Little (WR): While they defeated the Demon Deacons on the field last week, the Blue Devils also secured a victory over Tobacco Road rivals on the recruiting trail with Little's efforts. The Hickory, N.C., product was undrafted out of Wake Forest on Nov. 10, with Duke and North Carolina immediately competing for the 6-foot-4 wideouts' services. Ultimately, Diaz won, securing the 12th player in the state.

Sampson Onuoha (DE): Onuoha is another highly touted defensive end to add to the recruiting class, as the London native comes in as the second-highest recruit in the state of Massachusetts after transferring from Belmont Hill School. Onuoha also has an impressive basketball background, having represented Great Britain at the FIBA ​​U16 European Championships. Duke landed him over his hometown Boston College.

Roman Fina (OL): The Blue Devils signed the sibling of a current Blue Devil in Jayden Moore last year, and that trend continues with Fina, the little brother of starting offensive tackle Bruno Fina. The siblings play the same position, with the youngest of the pair coming in as the 60th ranked offensive tackle in the country. Duke defeated Arizona for the Tucson, Ariz. native.

Jamin Brown (OL): Brown plans to play guard for the Blue Devils, as the Gadsden, Ala. native. is the 56th best offensive lineman in his class. He received second-team All-State honors last season and will help solidify Duke's offensive line rotation.

Jaivon Solomon (WR): Duke was able to fend off recent offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech to land Solomon, the 119th-ranked wide receiver. The Gray, Ga., product gives wideouts coach Zohn Burden another 6-foot-4 option to pair with Little.

Tommy Rupley (DE): Rupley joins Onuoha as Belmont Hill School players to make the jump to Durham this year, as the fellow defensive lineman is the third-best player in Massachusetts, one slot behind his teammate.

Andrew Pellicciotta (S): Pellicciotta was a late turnaround for Diaz and company, as the Malvern, Pennsylvania native opted to sign with the Blue Devils instead of Navy. The versatile playmaker filled several roles for Malvern Prep but is expected to play at safety at Duke.

Will Felder Jr. (LB): Felder is another Pennsylvania product in this class as he hails from Philadelphia. The three-star linebacker recorded 55 tackles and two interceptions in his senior season at Roman Catholic High School, where he also helped their basketball team to a 6A state championship.

Caleb Lanier (CB): Lanier is the second top-100 cornerback in the class, as the Decatur, Georgia native ranks 95th at his position. The three-time all-region winner had an excellent senior season, totaling 36 tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Dan Mahan (QB): Mahan is the only quarterback in this class. The Burlington, NC native is one of the top-rated dual-threat signal callers in the country, and he has a unique ability to run. The 6-foot-1 quarterback is the No. 9 player in the state of North Carolina Rivals and threw for over 2,500 yards in his senior season.

Elliott Schaper (LB): Shaper spent four years at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, where he won a state championship in 2021. The 6-foot-4 linebacker had a productive career, recording 108 tackles and nine sacks his junior year.

Qeanu Johnson (WR): Johnson lettered at Hamden Hall Country Day for three years, with the three-star receiver racking up league-wide accolades each year. He comes in as the 12th best player in Connecticut, adding to a nice lineup of recruits for Burden.

Cole Allen (OL): Allen adds tremendous size to the offensive trenches as he stands 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. The Jackson, Miss., native was a two-time all-state selection at Jackson Prep.

Makhi Jones (S): The native of Newark, NJ, comes to Duke by way of Georgia, where he transferred to Milton High School to complete his high school career after starting at St. Josephs Regional. The three-star safety ranks 111th nationally.

Asher Wasserman (LB): Wasserman is part of a second pair of teammates to sign with the Blue Devils this cycle, as he and Johnson share the court at Hamden Hall. The three-star is the 14th-highest ranked player in Connecticut, and he had a whopping 72 tackles and 10 tackles for loss during his senior season.

Kolbe Harmon (CB): Harmon is ranked 30th in the state of Tennessee, allowing Duke to add another solid cornerback to its 2025 roster. Notably, he hails from Brentwood, the same city as former Blue Devil star Graham Barton.

Julius Columbus (DT): Columbus is another Georgia native joining the group, as the 6-foot-1, 290-pound defensive lineman will enroll early at Durham. The Gainesville High School product carded five sacks during its senior campaign.

Kai Jacobowitz (OL): Offensive line coach Jeff Norrid adds another West Coast tackle in Jacobowitz, as the Carlsbad, California native comes in at a towering 6-foot-1. He should be able to provide a steady presence up front as he hasn't allowed a single sack during his senior career.

Maliki Wright (S): The Orlando, Florida native was extremely productive during his four-year career at the Dr. Phillips High School. The three-star safety threw seven interceptions during his senior season and also earned defensive MVP honors for his team.

Evan Scott (OL): Scott is a three-star from Augusta, Georgia, who has a commanding presence on the offensive end. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he has the size to make a big impact early on in the Dukes line.

Nathan Kutufaris (OL): Kutufaris is another Pennsylvania product for Diaz's recruiting class. The three-star recruit has impressively not given up a sack in his sophomore or junior seasons and is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman.

Kavon Simmons (WR): Simmons, from Wake Forest, NC, is a speedy wideout who played quarterback in his junior season in high school, similar to former Blue Devil Jalon Calhoun. Simmons passed for 2,000 yards and recorded 34 total touchdowns as a junior.

Daniel Boyd (OL): Rounding out the class is Boyd, who is the No. 21 prospect in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports. The Las Vegas native led Arbor View to its first state championship game and is an impressive finisher at the line.

This year's Blue Devils aren't quite done yet as they will find out their bowl seeding on Sunday.

