Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Explained: The Different Challenges of a Pink Cricket Ball | Cricket news





Captain Pat Cummins of Australia with a pink and red cricket ball. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) NEW DELHI: Like India and Australia will clash in the day-night test in Adelaide from December 6 pink cricket ball is in the news again. The pink ball is a variation on the traditional ball and is used for day-night Test matches only. It was introduced to improve visibility under artificial lighting, as the red ball used in standard tests is difficult to see at night.

The pink ball is easily visible under spotlights and is made of the same leather as red or white balls, but has a pink painted top. However, the leather is treated differently so that it retains its shine for longer.

Border Gavaskar Trophy

The ball has an extra layer of lacquer compared to red balls, which maintains its shine and visibility. The core is similar to that of red balls, but the seam is often painted black or green to create a contrasting effect and improve the visibility factor.

It is designed to remain durable on grass pitches and under lights, unlike the white ball, which can lose sight and wear out more quickly. The extra varnish can cause the ball to swing more, especially under lights, and it sometimes behaves differently from red or white balls, and some spinners find it more difficult to grip due to the varnished surface. India vs Australia: How the pink ball is different Although it improves visibility for spectators, some players have reported difficulty seeing the ball under certain conditions.

The first official pink-ball day-night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015.

It has since become a part of day-night Tests around the world, including matches played by India, England and other top cricketing nations. Difference between pink cricket ball and red cricket ball:

The pink cricket ball and the red cricket ball are mainly distinguished by their purpose, design and behavior.

Swing: Pink balls swing more under lights because of the paint, making them a challenge for batters in evening sessions – colloquially called the twilight period.

Turn: Spinners find it more difficult to grip pink balls due to the smoother surface, while red balls provide more grip.

Ball tracking: Referees and players often find it easier to track pink balls under artificial lighting than red ones.

