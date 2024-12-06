Lions beat Packers 34-31 in an instant classic





The Detroit Lions outlasted the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, clinching a playoff berth and improving to 12-1 by taking one big risk after another. Those decisions paid off with a 34-31 win against the Packers, keeping the Lions in the running for the top seed in the NFC. Detroit coach Dan Campbell watched as his team converted twice on fourth down to score touchdowns. He watched as another fourth-down attempt failed in the fourth quarter and allowed division rival Green Bay to take the lead. But with 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter and with the opportunity to make a go-ahead field goal, Campbell took the biggest risk of all, turning down a chance to win the game with a field goal by fourth place again. down. Convert and Detroit could score and leave the Packers no time on the clock for a rebuttal. Fail and Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love would get the ball and a chance to hand the Lions their first loss since Week 2. The Lions converted, even though quarterback Jared Goff stumbled to the turf while being handed the ball. Two plays later, Detroit's Jake Bates kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. Goff threw for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. David Montgomery, who ran for the crucial first down in the final minute, added a touchdown run. The win is Detroit's franchise record, its 11th in a row. The Packers (9-4) were led by three rushing touchdowns from Josh Jacobs, but they were held to 99 total rushing yards, more than 40 yards below their season average. Christian Watson caught four passes for 114 yards from Love, who threw for 206 yards and a touchdown. Green Bay's slim hope of winning the NFC North, the NFL's toughest division, depended on beating the Lions. Green Bay trailed 17-7 at halftime, but took the lead after scoring 14 points in the third quarter. It was one of five lead changes in the match.

