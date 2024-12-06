Georgia Southern sponsors two tennis academies in the spring semester





STATENBORO – Georgia Southern women's tennis will house two youth tennis academies beginning in January 2025. The first is a Junior High and High School Academy, running from January 13 to May 9, 2025. Check out all the details below! Georgia Southern Junior High & High School Tennis Academy Our Tennis Academy takes place after school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The Junior Academy is open to everyone in groups 6 to 12 and is limited to the first 24 participants. The Junior Academy is designed to improve overall tennis skills and give all younger players the opportunity to work with these great NCAA Division 1 coaches and student-athletes! Cost – $35 per clinic/day/walk-in

$900 for all 51 sessions (3 days per week, 17 weeks)

$615 for 34 sessions (2 fixed days per week, 17 weeks)

10% brother-sister discount

Respond and register with Sean McCaffrey at [email protected] or text 912-341-9400

Payment can be made by cheque Sean McCaffrey or Venmo to @Sean-McCaffrey-12

All camps/clinics are open to all participants. Limited only by age and number of participants.

Monday, Wednesday & Friday January 13, 2025 – May 9, 2025 The second academy is a Future Stars program, which is intended for players younger than grade 6. Check out the details for the Future Stars program below! Georgia Southern Future Stars Program Designed for the Younger Player and Beginners: Our goal with the Future Stars program is to provide a conscientious and caring system that will help your younger player progress in the game of tennis. By not only learning the correct “modern” techniques and movements, but also understanding and appreciating the integrity and sportsmanship required in sport. The sessions take place on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. Cost – $25 per clinic/day/walk-in

$500 for all 34 sessions (2 days per week, 17 weeks)

$260 for 17 sessions (1 fixed day per week, 17 weeks)

10% brother-sister discount

Respond and register with Sean McCaffrey at [email protected] or text 912-341-9400

Payment can be made by cheque Sean McCaffrey or Venmo to @Sean-McCaffrey-12

All camps/clinics are open to all participants. Limited only by age and number of participants.

Monday and Wednesday January 13, 2025 – May 9, 2025 PLEASE NOTE: WE WILL NOT HAVE RAIN-OUTS. We have secured one of the gymnasiums in Hanner Fieldhouse to facilitate agility, footwork and other tennis activities. This way we stay on schedule throughout the semester. This can also provide us with a unique opportunity to work on the things we may sometimes not be able to focus on when it comes to movement and agility. This will help us develop all of our players so that they feel comfortable with both on- and off-field training, which is necessary to become a stronger and better-rounded player/athlete!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gseagles.com/news/2024/12/5/womens-tennis-georgia-southern-sponsors-two-spring-semester-tennis-academies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos