Sports
Start 'em, sit 'em tight and close for Fantasy Football Week 14
It's week 14, folks! Time to nail down those fantasy lineups! Start Em, Sit 'Em is the definitive look at the best and worst matchups in any given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week I examine the tight ends who could exceed or fall short of expectations based on their weekly opponent like Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts in Week 13!
For your final draft decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Goodbye: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans
1. Brock Bowers at Buccaneers
2. Trey McBride vs. Seahawks
3. Travis Kelce vs. Chargers
4. Jonnu Smith vs. Jets
5. George Kittle vs. Bears
6. David Njoku at Steelers
7. TJ Hockenson vs. Falcons
8. Evan Engram at Titans
9. Sam LaPorta vs. Packers (Thursday)
10. Cade Oton vs. Raiders
Complete the Week 14 tight end rankings
Start of the week
Jonnu Smith vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith has been the best tight end in fantasy over the past three weeks, scoring over 21 points in every game. He has also seen a total of 30 targets in those games, and his first-read percentage is higher than Tyreek Hill! So while this week's matchup against the Jets is tough on paper (only two tight ends have beaten them by more than 9.5 points), Smith has developed into a virtual must-start player.
Start Em
Will Dissly vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Dissly didn't score a single fantasy point on just one target last week, which was a surprise considering his previously attractive usage totals. Still, I'd limit it to one bad week and start him against the Chiefs. Their defense was vulnerable to tight ends, allowing a league-high 78.5 receiving yards per game and the third-most points per game for the position overall this season.
Cade Otton vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Otton has produced two bad statistical lines in a row and scored a total of 10 fantasy points. Still, with six teams in a row, it will be difficult to pass him against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed more than nine points to tight ends eight times, including three who have scored at least 25 points since Week 8. Otton has been a lot less reliable since Mike Evans returned, but I still see him as a top-12 option this week.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth is once again a starter in fantasy leagues, scoring 9.9 or more points in three of his last four games. In fact, he had a season-best 18.8 points in last week's win over the Bengals. Next up is a matchup against the Browns, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends over the last four weeks. During the second bye-mageddon, Freiermuth is a viable option.
TEs with good matchups
Sits of the week
Kyle Pitts at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has seen his numbers plummet over the past four weeks, scoring 2.1 or fewer points twice while averaging just 3.4 points. He didn't score a single point last week, and his 33 snaps played are his fewest since Week 9. The Vikings are middle of the road against tight ends based on fantasy points, but their defense has given up just two touchdowns at the position this season . . I would keep Pitts on the sidelines.
Sit Em
Tucker Kraft on Lions (Thursday 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video): Kraft will be tough to sit on a bye with six teams, especially since he has scored a combined 24.4 points in his last two games. Still, he has a brutal matchup this week against a Lions defense that only allows one tight end to beat them by more than 9.6 points. That includes holding Kraft to just 7.6 points in a Week 9 matchup. If you're starting with Kraft, I'd temper your expectations.
Cole Kmet at 49ers (4:25 PM ET, Fox): Kmet came back down to earth last week, scoring just 5.6 points in a loss to the Lions. He's now been held to single digits in all but one of his last six games, and a matchup against the 49ers makes him a tough sell this week. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to opposing tight ends, and not one has scored more than 12.3 points against them this season.
Mike Gesicki at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 PM ET, ESPN): Gesicki caught five passes for 53 yards in last week's loss to the Steelers, but it was his first good game since the Bengals got Tee Higgins back. I wouldn't chase the points against the Cowboys, who have allowed just 44.3 receiving yards per game to tight ends. Additionally, only two players have scored more than 12.2 points against Dallas this season. I would keep Gesicki on the sidelines.
TEs with bad matchups
|
