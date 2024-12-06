Lead U19s at National Championships





Western Australia has announced a 14-player squad for the upcoming Cricket Australia Under 19 National Male Cricket Championships, to be held in Adelaide from December 12 to 19.

The side will be led by Melville's Simon Budge, who earned leadership duties following a successful spell as captain at last summer's U17 National Championships. The talented wicketkeeper-batsman played a starring role for WA during the tournament, scoring 341 runs at 56.83 to finish as his side's leading run-scorer. His efforts included a pair of centuries against Queensland (110) and South Australia (116), with his runs at the top of the rankings playing a crucial role in leading WA to the grand final. Budge's performances also earned him selection for Australia's U19 Tour to India in September, with the 17-year-old playing both red-ball matches and two 50-over matches during the trip. Ten WA Premier Cricket Clubs are represented in the squad, with South Perth, Claremont-Nedlands, Scarborough and Rockingham-Mandurah all having multiple players selected. WA is coached by Pathways Coach of Male Programs Brian Shields, and assistant coaches Brendon Diamanti and Langley Angel. WA will play six 50-over matches during the week-long tournament, starting with a match against Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval on Thursday, December 12. Every match of the Under 19 National Male Championships will be streamed live on Cricket Australia's YouTube channel, while scorecards can be accessed via Play Cricket. Click here to watch all the matches for the Men's U19 National Championships Cricket Australia's YouTube channel is accessible here Reflecting on the squad, Western Australia Male Programs Coach Brian Shields said: We believe this is a talented and balanced squad and I look forward to seeing them compete and be challenged over the six games in Adelaide. The National Championships are always a great opportunity for our players to showcase their skills and gain experience against some exciting cricketers from across Australia. The championships also give Simon another opportunity to improve his leadership skills. He did a great job at last year's U17 Championships, and we're excited to have him lead this group. We are sending a very talented and versatile batting group to this year's Championships, led by skipper Simon Budge, Adam Solomons and Zed Hollick, while Sean Thompson is back in the 19s this season after impressing as bottom-ager last summer. Albert Esterhuysen leads a powerful fast bowling attack in Wyatt Wilson, Jordan Quiggin, Zeph Netherway and Connor Southam, while we have quality spin bowling options in Matt Carroll, Zed Hollick and Will Malajczuk. The boys are very well prepared and have had a great head start, with all 14 players being introduced to 1st Grade Cricket this summer, playing against and alongside WA's best, which will stand us in good stead when we arrive in Adelaide. WA's roster of 14 players:

Simon Budge Captain (Melville Cricket Club/Bateman JCC)

Ethan Benson (Scarborough Cricket Club/Scarborough JCC)

Matt Carroll (Wanneroo Districts Cricket Club/Kingsley-Woodvale JCC)

Albert Esterhuysen (Rockingham-Mandurah Cricket Club/Mandurah JCC)

Zed Hollick (Scarborough Cricket Club/Scarborough JCC)

Will Malajczuk (Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club/Subiaco-Marist CC)

Zeph Netherway (Claremont-Nedlands Cricket Club/Claremont Nedlands JCC)

Jake Pattison (Rockingham-Mandurah Cricket Club/Halls Head CC)

Jordan Quiggin (Joondalup Districts Cricket Club/Whitfords JCC)

Adam Solomons (South Perth Cricket Club/Claremont Nedlands JCC)

Connor Southam (Gosnells Cricket Club/Armadale JCC)

Sean Thompson (South Perth Cricket Club/Claremont Nedlands JCC)

Wiehan Vorster Beukes (Perth Cricket Club/Murdoch University Melville CC)

Wyatt Wilson (South Perth Cricket Club/South Perth JCC)

