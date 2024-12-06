ASU football fans are denouncing the Shedeur Sanders Big 12 award because of Cam Skattebo





The Big 12 announced the conference awards on Thursday and the Arizona State football team was very well represented in the award. But ASU football fans were outraged over an alleged snub for one of their players for one award. The Big 12 Football Forward of the Year award went to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, a fact that didn't go away Solar Devils fans happy. They took to social media to express their dismay that ASU running back Cam Skattebo, who won the conference's Offensive Player of the Week award five times this season, did not take home the conference's Offensive Player of the Year award. took home. Sanders completed 74.2% of his passes this season, throwing for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns with eight passes intercepted in 12 games for the 9-3 Buffaloes. Skattebo rushed for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns in 11 games for the Sun Devils, who went 10-2 in the regular season. He also caught 35 catches for 468 yards and two touchdowns. 'Turn the knife':Kenny Dillingham from Arizona State draws attention with his speech against Arizona Cam Skattebo's Big 12 award angers Arizona State fans Here are some comments from ASU fans that felt appropriate to print in the wake of the award announcement. What awards did the Sun Devils receive?Arizona State football is getting major Big 12 accolades and perhaps a major snub Do ASU fans have a point? ASU playoff scenarios:Arizona State fans should root for UNLV, Clemson Recipients of Big 12 honors in the state of Arizona Jordyn Tyson was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, while Sam Leavitt was named Offensive Freshman of the Year. Kenny Dillingham was named the conference's coach of the year. However, Skattebo did not go unnoticed. He was named to the 2024 All-Big 12 first team at running back, joining Tyson, OL Leif Fautanu and DB Xavion Alford as first-team selections. Leavitt was a second-team selection at QB (behind Sanders), while TE Chamon Metayer, DL CJ Fite and LB Keyshaun Elliott also earned second-team honors for the conference. 'Trash system':Arizona State College Football Playoff Rankings Criticized by Big 12 Fans Contact Jeremy Cluffat[email protected].Follow him on X, formerly Twitter@Jeremy_Cluff. Support local journalism: subscribeazcentral.comToday.

