Nanooks Hockey lands another WHL contract with Jhett Larson





FAIRBANKS – The Alaska Nanooks have added a fourth signing for next season. Jhett Larson, a 20-year-old forward from Delisle, Sask. has signed with the Nanooks. Larson is a left-handed shot and stands at 5-9, 176 pounds. He currently plays for the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and is in his fifth season and fourth full season with the team. “Jhett is a dynamic forward with incredible character,” said the Nanooks head coach Erik Groot . “He can play a 60-yard game and we are so excited to add him to our family.” The forward first joined Red Deer in the 2020/21 season and played in 16 games, scoring one goal and assisting another for two points. Since then, Larson has posted career years every year. In 2021-2022, he played in 62 games and scored 32 points on 11 goals and 21 helpers. The following year he recorded 35 points in 68 games with 18 goals and 17 helpers. This past season, Larson again posted career numbers with 45 points on 16 goals and 29 assists. This season, he has skated in 24 games for the Rebels, scoring four goals and assisting seven for eleven points. He is also in his second season wearing the 'A' as alternate captain for the Rebels. He served as alternate captain in the 2023-24 season and filled the role this year. In his five seasons, Larson played in 238 WHL games, scoring 50 goals and assisting on 75 others for 125 career points. Additional signees will be announced throughout the season. Follow the 'Corners IG – @NanooksHockey

